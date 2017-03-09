State’s most popular ski areas team up to offer new season pass option

Washington’s three most visited ski areas are banding together to offer a new season pass option for the 2017-18 season, the resorts announced in a joint statement Wednesday.
Crystal Mountain, Stevens Pass and Summit at Snoqualmie are offering a season pass accoutrement that will allow skiers and snowboarders three days at each of the other two resorts. The Cascadia Pass can be added to an unrestricted season pass at any of the resorts for $199 if purchased by May 31.
“We’re excited to be partnering with Stevens Pass and The Summit at Snoqualmie next winter,” John Kircher, General Manager at Crystal Mountain, said in a prepared statement. “The new Cascadia Pass is a great incentive to explore other ski resorts in our area which all provide something different for our local skiers or snowboarders.”
Surrounded by popular skiing destinations in British Columbia, Idaho and Oregon, the Cascade resorts hope the new promotion will encourage Puget Sound residents to stay local.
Season passes at these resorts and others are expected to go on sale this month.
