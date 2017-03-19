Plan your week list of events for March 19

Monday
It will be spring, soon, honest
The first part of March seems very much like December, January and February. But take heart. Spring will officially arrive at 3:29 a.m. Monday. The forecast for that day is partly cloudy with a high of 56. Woohoo!
Tuesday
Fishing for South Sound cutthroat
David Dietrich of Adventure Angling will share his knowledge on fishing for coastal cutthroat trout in the South Sound. He will speak to the South Sound Fly Fishers. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; North Olympia Fire Station, 5046 Boston Harbor Road NE, Olympia. Free and open to the public. southsoundflyfishers.org.
Thursday
All about native swans
Martha Jordan will give a program on Washington’s native trumpeter and tundra swans to the Tahoma Audubon Society. Jordan is founder and executive director of the Northwest Swan Conservation Association. Social hours at 6:30 p.m. and the program is at 7 p.m. Thursday; Tacoma Nature Center, 1919 S. Tyler St., Tacoma. Free. tahomaaudubon.org.
Mountaineers open house
Learn all about the programs offered by the Olympia branch of the Mountaineers. The group offers hikes, backpack trips, family hikes, youth activities, sea kayaking and climbing. 7-9 p.m. Thursday; multipurpose room at Roosevelt Elementary, 1417 San Francisco Ave. NE, Olympia. Free. olympiamountaineer.org.
Saturday
Join Great Gravel Pack-in
State Department of Natural Resources, Back Country Horsemen of Washington and Washington ATV Association need volunteers to spread gravel and repair trail tread on sections of Capitol State Forest trails. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday; meet at the Mima Falls Trailhead in Captiol State Forest. For details and directions, go to bit.ly/2m7GbuK.
Go run in the mud
Gather the family, some old clothes and come out for this 2-mile trail run through the mud. The goal is to get muddy and have fun. Races start at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Swan Creek Park, enter and park at East 44th Street and T Street near Lister Elementary School, Tacoma. Registration is $30. metroparkstacoma.org.
