On the road

Port Townsend Victorian Heritage Festival
What: The 1890s will come alive as Port Townsend celebrates it Victorian past and its influence on the town’s present and future. The theme for this year’s festival is Victorian Dreams.
When: April 1-2.
Where: Water Street Victorian District, with festival headquarters at 209 Monroe St., Port Townsend.
What to do: The building tour will take visitors inside four of the city’s historic structures, including the Kuhn Building (1892) and the Hastings Building (1889), with docents on hand to answer questions. Visitors can visit four museums, including the Commanding Officer’s Quarters at Fort Worde State Park and Conference Center and the Rothschild House. There will be tea served at the Commander’s Beach House and the Old Consulate Inn (seating is limited).
Victorian Ball: Considered the highlight of the festival, attendees don Victorian attire and take part in dances. The American Legion Hall will be decorated with period pieces. The event takes place April 1.
Cost: Admission is $20, good for presentations, demonstrations, lectures and the exhibition hall. There is an additional charge for events such as the Grand Victorian Ball, teas and building tours.
Information: 2017.vicfest.org.
Jeffrey P. Mayor, jmayor@thenewstribune.com
