Event will support 360 Trails park, sign up for sailing lessons and register your kids for Lacey’s youth fishing event

Parks
Event to aid 360 Trails park work
The third annual 360 Trails Poker Pedal will take place Sunday at 360 Trails on the Key Peninsula.
The ride is a family-friendly biking event. Riders visit five to seven checkpoints, drawing a playing card at each point. The object is to have the best poker hand at the end of the ride. Riders complete a moderately difficult loop of approximately 8 miles. The ride might be too challenging for children younger than 10.
There are is an option to ride about 4 miles more to two additional checkpoints for up to two additional playing cards.
This event raises funds for hiking, biking and equine trail development at 360 Trails.
Registration is $25 in advance or $35 the day of the ride.
Check-in and day-of registration begins at 10:30 a.m. with the last rider heading up the trail at 11:30 a.m. The poker hands will be played and prizes awarded around 2 p.m.
The 360-acre park is at 10905 144th St. NW, Gig Harbor. The main trail is a 2.5-mile loop, with a network of trails serving multiple users. Among them is a one-way mountain bike trail.
For more information, or to sign up, go to keypenparks.com/360-trails-poker-pedal.html.
Fishing
Lacey will host Family Fish-in
Registration has opened for the annual Lacey Family Fish-in set for April 15.
The Fish-in is open to the first 600 children, ages 5-14, who register. The event often sells out, so signing up early is recommended.
There will be 1,800 rainbow trout placed in a netted area in the lake for the kids to test their skills. Each child can catch up to two trout.
The event starts at 8 a.m. at Woodland Creek Community Park, 6729 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey.
The registration fee, $5, includes a rod and reel for each child to keep. Sign up by calling the Lacey Parks & Recreation office, open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, at 360-491-0857.
After the event, the nets will be pulled and the remaining trout released into Long’s Pond. The lake is open all year for kids 14 and younger.
Sailing
Association offers lessons in April
Tacoma Women’s Sailing Association will hold its annual spring sailing classes for beginning, intermediate and advanced students — female and male — starting in April.
The classes will start with the association’s Sail-O-Rama Orientation to Sailing on April 11. It will include opportunities to learn about sailing. Food will be provided by the association.
Class boats will leave from docks in Tacoma, Gig Harbor and Vashon Island.
Classes typically meet Tuesday evenings for several hours of on-the-water training and run for six weeks.
To sign up for classes, go to twsa.org or contact Nini Tayet at 253-686-3307 or Rod Tayet at 253-686-3282.
Compiled by Jeffrey P. Mayor,
jeff.mayor@thenewstribune.com
