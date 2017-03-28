Volunteers needed to clean beaches along Washington coast

More than 1,000 volunteers are expected to spread out across 50 coastal beaches April 29 for the Washington Coast Cleanup. The annual effort will stretch from Cape Disappointment to beaches along the Strait of Juan de Fuca.
Last year, 1,400 people took part, removing more than 20 tons of marine debris including rope, netting, floats, plastic foam, plastic bottles, flip flops and tires.
As a thank you, there will be eight locations where volunteers can get free soup or barbecue.
The cleanup is organized by Washington CoastSavers, a coalition of government agencies and local organizations. Olympic National Park is offering free camping April 28-29 to people who are participating.
To sign up for the event and get details, go to www.coastsavers.org.
