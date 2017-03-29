$27.5-million project will improve US Highway 101 along Lake Crescent

Olympic National Park has awarded a $27.5 million contract for work that will address long-term safety and maintenance concerns along 12 miles of the Lake Crescent section of U.S. Highway 101 and 4 miles of East Beach Road. The contract was awarded to Strider Construction Co. Inc. of Bellingham.
The work will improve the subsurface, apply new pavement, stabilize slopes, repair retaining walls, improve drainage, replace failing culverts, replace guardrails, mitigate rockfall hazards and improve intersections, according to the park. It also includes improving the Sledgehammer Point overlook, with construction of accessible pedestrian paths, curbing, exhibit, seat walls and new park entrance sign.
Construction is expected to start in late April and will continue over three construction seasons.
Park officials said the construction schedule will vary reduce inconvenience to the public while still allowing safe and efficient road work. Work will take place on weekdays only and not on holidays or weekends.
The construction schedule, expected traffic delays times and and other information are at tinyurl.com/mnzzzhr.
Comments