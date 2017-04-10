Look who’s running the Boston Marathon: 88 South Sound residents

The field for America’s most famous marathon is set. On April 17, the Boston Marathon’s participants will include 88 South Sound Residents — 55 women and 33 men — including Kate Landau. Landau, 40, is one of three Washington residents running in the elite wave.
WOMEN
Molli Bahlenhorst
26
Black Diamond
Jennifer Balentine
42
Lake Tapps
Rikki Bogue
43
University Place
Cindy Bujacich
57
Gig Harbor
Barbara Bumann
63
Olympia
Jennifer Burtner
47
Olympia
Melissa Burtner
45
Olympia
Anna Conner
36
Puyallup
Krista Davis
37
Gig Harbor
Vince Davis
52
Tacoma
Amy Driver
39
Gig Harbor
Penelope Edlund
59
Federal Way
Jennifer Elton
42
Bonney Lake
Alexis Erickson
39
Olympia
Ariel Gosling
34
Olympia
Wendy Graves
48
Kent
Susan Hall
60
Lakewood
Emily Harvey
32
Puyallup
Brittany Hodgson
30
Tacoma
Lisa Holste
49
Bremerton
Amanda Hoskins
42
Puyallup
Heidi Hutchinson
50
Bremerton
Debby Jackson
65
Vashon Island
66
Tacoma
Tina Jewett
46
Enumclaw
Janna Johnson
45
Federal Way
Alicia Kelsey
41
Enumclaw
Jessica Knoll
24
Dupont
Heidi Kriss
42
Lake Tapps
Kate Landau
40
Tacoma
Jennifer Lange
45
Dupont
Susan Larson
41
Gig Harbor
Jennifer Lowery
56
Puyallup
Marylee Martucci
48
Tacoma
Heidi McAdams
50
Buckley
Linda McCandless
50
Maple Valley
Ginny Meadway
34
Puyallup
Elizabeth Medford
32
Puyallup
Janet Milam
57
Kent
Kristen O’Brien
28
Olympia
Debbie Overstreet
51
Olympia
Terra Perkins
38
Olympia
Laura Rice
54
Auburn
Jamie Richard
38
Tacoma
Maria Rogers
47
Olympia
Michelle Saunders
46
Fox Island
Laura Schmitt
60
Auburn
Hilary Severin
26
Puyallup
Lisa Shafer
56
Auburn
Sheila Smitherman
40
Olympia
Gretchen Tapp
55
Auburn
Courtney Thompson
32
Kent
Angela Treleven
36
Tacoma
Janette Ultsch
50
Tacoma
Michelle Vojir
45
Edgewood
MEN
61
Tacoma
Bruce Antonowicz
44
Dupont
Steve Barlow
46
Puyallup
Bill Barmore
65
Gig Harbor
Paul Bedish
47
Federal Way
Jason Bothwell
43
Lacey
Chris Burtner
48
Olympia
Christopher Cacciapaglia
27
Port Orchard
Sean Celli
48
Black Diamond
Kenneth Farmer
67
Steilacoom
James Felty
59
Bremerton
Shawn Fisher
52
Edgewood
Roger Ford
70
Vashon Island
Albert Frank
53
Tacoma
John Johnson
48
Shelton
Clinton Kaku
55
Auburn
Kurt Kelly
43
Tacoma
Jeffrey Killip
57
Olympia
Daniel Laster
58
Vashon Island
55
Tacoma
David Plotts
36
Gig Harbor
Joshua Ricardi
35
Covington
David Sherman
62
Edgewood
Rob Smith
47
Olympia
David Spooner
48
Buckley
Peter Stackpole
48
Tacoma
Steve Swanlund
50
Puyallup
Chris Thielbar
57
Graham
Edwin Vega
46
Bonney Lake
Gregory Webb
47
University Place
David Wienecke
64
Spanaway
48
Shelton
Luke Zentner
36
Olympia
