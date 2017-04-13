Outdoors

Olympic, UW volleyball star Courtney Thompson ready for Boston Marathon

By Craig Hill

Courtney Thompson was a seventh-grader the last time she ran a road race.

About 50 yards from the finish line of the 5-kilometer Christmas fun run, she puked.

Now, Thompson is 32, retired from an illustrious volleyball career and ready to try racing again. Monday morning, Thompson will run the Boston Marathon.

“Yeah, it’s a pretty big step up,” said Thompson, who got into the 26.2-mile race with a sponsor exemption from Hyland’s, a California-based homeopathic company. “But I’ve always been a fan of endurance sports and pushing yourself in that way, so I’m really looking forward to this.”

Of the 88 South Sound residents running the Boston Marathon, Thompson might be the least experienced. But none can match her sports résumé.

Thompson grew up in Kent, where she was the valedictorian at Kentlake High and led the school to three volleyball state titles. At the University of Washington, she set school records for assists, earned all-America honors three times and led the Huskies to the 2005 national championship.

After college, she played for Team USA and played professionally in Switzerland and Brazil. She helped the U.S. win silver at the 2012 London Olympics, bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and gold at the 2014 World Championships in Italy.

“The longest we would ever run for volleyball was like 30 seconds,” Thompson said. “We weren’t supposed to do long distance because we would start developing slow-twitch muscles.”

Following the Rio Olympics, Thompson decided it was time to retire from volleyball.

This is glorious; it’s like heaven. A lot of my friends who are retired go to the gym, but all I want to do is be outside.

Olympic medalist Courtney Thompson, on training outdoors

“I love traveling and competing, but I was ready for it to be over and spend more time with friends and family,” said Thompson, who traveled as much as 10 months per year.

She says she always planned to start running when she retired. After a lifetime training exclusively indoors, she was ready for something different.

“This is glorious. It’s like heaven,” Thompson said. “A lot of my friends who are retired go to the gym, but all I want to do is be outside.”

Late last year, Thompson was invited to run the Boston Marathon on the sponsor’s exemption. She jumped at an opportunity. Most runners must meet an age-determined time standard to get into the race.

“I knew it was like the Super Bowl of marathons,” Thompson said. “That is absolutely not lost on me.”

As an elite athlete, Thompson knows how to block out large, boisterous crowds when she competes. That’s not what she wants to do Monday.

“I’m not wearing headphones,” Thompson said. “I’m going all natural. I want to hear what’s going on in my head. And there are so many people along the way, I want to soak up as much of the experience as possible.”

Experiencing as much as possible is what Thompson has been doing since retiring.

“I’m just trying to enjoy the other side of life for a minute,” she said. “Doing things I couldn’t do before.”

As a kid, Thompson learned to snowboard at the Summit at Snoqualmie, but she wasn’t allowed to hit the slopes as a professional volleyball player.

3:29:00 The pace Courtney Thompson’s trainer prepared her to run at Monday’s Boston Marathon.

Making up for lost time, Thompson took her dream snowboarding road trip over the winter. She visited Sun Valley in Idaho, Aspen in Colorado and Snowbird in Utah.

Thompson lives in California and recently started working for Compete to Create, a personal performance coaching company co-founded by Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. She plans to move back to Western Washington in May.

Her Boston training plan included plenty of hills and some long runs. Her longest: 16 miles.

“I felt pretty good,” she said.

“There is so much to learn,” she said. “It’s cool. I really enjoy that part of it. There definitely a lot of people who are better than me, but I’m excited to be a part of that community and learn and challenge myself.”

Thompson’s training program is preparing her to finish the marathon in 3 hours, 29 minutes. Should this happen, it would qualify Thompson for next year’s race.

Would she go back?

She does dream of doing an Ironman and a 100-mile ultramarathon someday.

“I would go back if I qualified,” she said. “I’m expecting it to be a fun experience. So I guess I couldn’t say for sure.

“I’ll let you know on Monday.”

Locals running Boston

The field for America’s most famous marathon is set. On April 17, the Boston Marathon’s participants will include 88 South Sound Residents — 55 women and 33 men — including Kate Landau. Landau, 40, is one of three Washington residents running in the elite wave.

WOMEN

Molli Bahlenhorst

26

Black Diamond

Jennifer Balentine

42

Lake Tapps

Rikki Bogue

43

University Place

Cindy Bujacich

57

Gig Harbor

Barbara Bumann

63

Olympia

Jennifer Burtner

47

Olympia

Melissa Burtner

45

Olympia

Anna Conner

36

Puyallup

Krista Davis

37

Gig Harbor

Vince Davis

52

Tacoma

Amy Driver

39

Gig Harbor

Penelope Edlund

59

Federal Way

Jennifer Elton

42

Bonney Lake

Alexis Erickson

39

Olympia

Ariel Gosling

34

Olympia

Wendy Graves

48

Kent

Susan Hall

60

Lakewood

Emily Harvey

32

Puyallup

Brittany Hodgson

30

Tacoma

Lisa Holste

49

Bremerton

Amanda Hoskins

42

Puyallup

Heidi Hutchinson

50

Bremerton

Debby Jackson

65

Vashon Island

Donna Jackson

66

Tacoma

Tina Jewett

46

Enumclaw

Janna Johnson

45

Federal Way

Alicia Kelsey

41

Enumclaw

Jessica Knoll

24

Dupont

Heidi Kriss

42

Lake Tapps

Kate Landau

40

Tacoma

Jennifer Lange

45

Dupont

Susan Larson

41

Gig Harbor

Jennifer Lowery

56

Puyallup

Marylee Martucci

48

Tacoma

Heidi McAdams

50

Buckley

Linda McCandless

50

Maple Valley

Ginny Meadway

34

Puyallup

Elizabeth Medford

32

Puyallup

Janet Milam

57

Kent

Kristen O’Brien

28

Olympia

Debbie Overstreet

51

Olympia

Terra Perkins

38

Olympia

Laura Rice

54

Auburn

Jamie Richard

38

Tacoma

Maria Rogers

47

Olympia

Michelle Saunders

46

Fox Island

Laura Schmitt

60

Auburn

Hilary Severin

26

Puyallup

Lisa Shafer

56

Auburn

Sheila Smitherman

40

Olympia

Gretchen Tapp

55

Auburn

Courtney Thompson

32

Kent

Angela Treleven

36

Tacoma

Janette Ultsch

50

Tacoma

Michelle Vojir

45

Edgewood

MEN

Mickey Allen

61

Tacoma

Bruce Antonowicz

44

Dupont

Steve Barlow

46

Puyallup

Bill Barmore

65

Gig Harbor

Paul Bedish

47

Federal Way

Jason Bothwell

43

Lacey

Chris Burtner

48

Olympia

Christopher Cacciapaglia

27

Port Orchard

Sean Celli

48

Black Diamond

Kenneth Farmer

67

Steilacoom

James Felty

59

Bremerton

Shawn Fisher

52

Edgewood

Roger Ford

70

Vashon Island

Albert Frank

53

Tacoma

John Johnson

48

Shelton

Clinton Kaku

55

Auburn

Kurt Kelly

43

Tacoma

Jeffrey Killip

57

Olympia

Daniel Laster

58

Vashon Island

Tony Phillippi

55

Tacoma

David Plotts

36

Gig Harbor

Joshua Ricardi

35

Covington

David Sherman

62

Edgewood

Rob Smith

47

Olympia

David Spooner

48

Buckley

Peter Stackpole

48

Tacoma

Steve Swanlund

50

Puyallup

Chris Thielbar

57

Graham

Edwin Vega

46

Bonney Lake

Gregory Webb

47

University Place

David Wienecke

64

Spanaway

Cory Woodard

48

Shelton

Luke Zentner

36

Olympia

