Olympic, UW volleyball star Courtney Thompson ready for Boston Marathon

Courtney Thompson was a seventh-grader the last time she ran a road race.
About 50 yards from the finish line of the 5-kilometer Christmas fun run, she puked.
Now, Thompson is 32, retired from an illustrious volleyball career and ready to try racing again. Monday morning, Thompson will run the Boston Marathon.
“Yeah, it’s a pretty big step up,” said Thompson, who got into the 26.2-mile race with a sponsor exemption from Hyland’s, a California-based homeopathic company. “But I’ve always been a fan of endurance sports and pushing yourself in that way, so I’m really looking forward to this.”
Of the 88 South Sound residents running the Boston Marathon, Thompson might be the least experienced. But none can match her sports résumé.
Thompson grew up in Kent, where she was the valedictorian at Kentlake High and led the school to three volleyball state titles. At the University of Washington, she set school records for assists, earned all-America honors three times and led the Huskies to the 2005 national championship.
After college, she played for Team USA and played professionally in Switzerland and Brazil. She helped the U.S. win silver at the 2012 London Olympics, bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and gold at the 2014 World Championships in Italy.
“The longest we would ever run for volleyball was like 30 seconds,” Thompson said. “We weren’t supposed to do long distance because we would start developing slow-twitch muscles.”
Following the Rio Olympics, Thompson decided it was time to retire from volleyball.
This is glorious; it’s like heaven. A lot of my friends who are retired go to the gym, but all I want to do is be outside.
Olympic medalist Courtney Thompson, on training outdoors
“I love traveling and competing, but I was ready for it to be over and spend more time with friends and family,” said Thompson, who traveled as much as 10 months per year.
She says she always planned to start running when she retired. After a lifetime training exclusively indoors, she was ready for something different.
“This is glorious. It’s like heaven,” Thompson said. “A lot of my friends who are retired go to the gym, but all I want to do is be outside.”
Late last year, Thompson was invited to run the Boston Marathon on the sponsor’s exemption. She jumped at an opportunity. Most runners must meet an age-determined time standard to get into the race.
“I knew it was like the Super Bowl of marathons,” Thompson said. “That is absolutely not lost on me.”
As an elite athlete, Thompson knows how to block out large, boisterous crowds when she competes. That’s not what she wants to do Monday.
“I’m not wearing headphones,” Thompson said. “I’m going all natural. I want to hear what’s going on in my head. And there are so many people along the way, I want to soak up as much of the experience as possible.”
Experiencing as much as possible is what Thompson has been doing since retiring.
“I’m just trying to enjoy the other side of life for a minute,” she said. “Doing things I couldn’t do before.”
As a kid, Thompson learned to snowboard at the Summit at Snoqualmie, but she wasn’t allowed to hit the slopes as a professional volleyball player.
3:29:00 The pace Courtney Thompson’s trainer prepared her to run at Monday’s Boston Marathon.
Making up for lost time, Thompson took her dream snowboarding road trip over the winter. She visited Sun Valley in Idaho, Aspen in Colorado and Snowbird in Utah.
Thompson lives in California and recently started working for Compete to Create, a personal performance coaching company co-founded by Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll. She plans to move back to Western Washington in May.
Her Boston training plan included plenty of hills and some long runs. Her longest: 16 miles.
“I felt pretty good,” she said.
“There is so much to learn,” she said. “It’s cool. I really enjoy that part of it. There definitely a lot of people who are better than me, but I’m excited to be a part of that community and learn and challenge myself.”
Thompson’s training program is preparing her to finish the marathon in 3 hours, 29 minutes. Should this happen, it would qualify Thompson for next year’s race.
Would she go back?
She does dream of doing an Ironman and a 100-mile ultramarathon someday.
“I would go back if I qualified,” she said. “I’m expecting it to be a fun experience. So I guess I couldn’t say for sure.
“I’ll let you know on Monday.”
Locals running Boston
The field for America’s most famous marathon is set. On April 17, the Boston Marathon’s participants will include 88 South Sound Residents — 55 women and 33 men — including Kate Landau. Landau, 40, is one of three Washington residents running in the elite wave.
WOMEN
Molli Bahlenhorst
26
Black Diamond
Jennifer Balentine
42
Lake Tapps
Rikki Bogue
43
University Place
Cindy Bujacich
57
Gig Harbor
Barbara Bumann
63
Olympia
Jennifer Burtner
47
Olympia
Melissa Burtner
45
Olympia
Anna Conner
36
Puyallup
Krista Davis
37
Gig Harbor
Vince Davis
52
Tacoma
Amy Driver
39
Gig Harbor
Penelope Edlund
59
Federal Way
Jennifer Elton
42
Bonney Lake
Alexis Erickson
39
Olympia
Ariel Gosling
34
Olympia
Wendy Graves
48
Kent
Susan Hall
60
Lakewood
Emily Harvey
32
Puyallup
Brittany Hodgson
30
Tacoma
Lisa Holste
49
Bremerton
Amanda Hoskins
42
Puyallup
Heidi Hutchinson
50
Bremerton
Debby Jackson
65
Vashon Island
66
Tacoma
Tina Jewett
46
Enumclaw
Janna Johnson
45
Federal Way
Alicia Kelsey
41
Enumclaw
Jessica Knoll
24
Dupont
Heidi Kriss
42
Lake Tapps
40
Tacoma
Jennifer Lange
45
Dupont
Susan Larson
41
Gig Harbor
Jennifer Lowery
56
Puyallup
Marylee Martucci
48
Tacoma
Heidi McAdams
50
Buckley
Linda McCandless
50
Maple Valley
Ginny Meadway
34
Puyallup
Elizabeth Medford
32
Puyallup
Janet Milam
57
Kent
Kristen O’Brien
28
Olympia
Debbie Overstreet
51
Olympia
Terra Perkins
38
Olympia
Laura Rice
54
Auburn
Jamie Richard
38
Tacoma
Maria Rogers
47
Olympia
Michelle Saunders
46
Fox Island
Laura Schmitt
60
Auburn
Hilary Severin
26
Puyallup
Lisa Shafer
56
Auburn
Sheila Smitherman
40
Olympia
Gretchen Tapp
55
Auburn
Courtney Thompson
32
Kent
Angela Treleven
36
Tacoma
Janette Ultsch
50
Tacoma
Michelle Vojir
45
Edgewood
MEN
61
Tacoma
Bruce Antonowicz
44
Dupont
Steve Barlow
46
Puyallup
Bill Barmore
65
Gig Harbor
Paul Bedish
47
Federal Way
Jason Bothwell
43
Lacey
Chris Burtner
48
Olympia
Christopher Cacciapaglia
27
Port Orchard
Sean Celli
48
Black Diamond
Kenneth Farmer
67
Steilacoom
James Felty
59
Bremerton
Shawn Fisher
52
Edgewood
Roger Ford
70
Vashon Island
Albert Frank
53
Tacoma
John Johnson
48
Shelton
Clinton Kaku
55
Auburn
Kurt Kelly
43
Tacoma
Jeffrey Killip
57
Olympia
Daniel Laster
58
Vashon Island
55
Tacoma
David Plotts
36
Gig Harbor
Joshua Ricardi
35
Covington
David Sherman
62
Edgewood
Rob Smith
47
Olympia
David Spooner
48
Buckley
Peter Stackpole
48
Tacoma
Steve Swanlund
50
Puyallup
Chris Thielbar
57
Graham
Edwin Vega
46
Bonney Lake
Gregory Webb
47
University Place
David Wienecke
64
Spanaway
48
Shelton
Luke Zentner
36
Olympia
