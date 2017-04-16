See film on ocean garbage, help clean area parks or attend shellfish celebration

Conservation
Film studies dilemma of ocean garbage
The University of Washington Tacoma is hosting a showing Wednesday of a condensed version of the award-winning film “A Plastic Ocean.” After the film, there will be a panel discussion on the issue of garbage and debris in the world’s oceans.
Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, the city of Tacoma and the University of Washington Tacoma are hosting the free showing of the edited version of the documentary.
The discussion following the film will include “Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea” artist Angela Haseltine Pozzi; Julie Masura of UWT, who will talk about research into microplastics; Kristin Lynett, sustainability manager for the city of Tacoma’s Office of Environmental Policy and Sustainability, who will discuss the city’s upcoming Bring Your Own Bag ordinance; and Karen Povey, conservation engagement manager for Metro Parks Tacoma’s Zoological and Environmental Education division, who will talk about ways people can “Go Plastic Free to Save our Sea.”
The event will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday in William Philip Hall, 1918 Pacific Ave., Tacoma.
For more information, go to pdza.org/plasticocean.
Volunteer
Clean parks on Appreciation Day
Saturday is a conservation celebration, combining Earth Day with Parks Appreciation Day.
Volunteers will be working at parks around Pierce County from 9 a.m.-noon. Help is needed to clean up local parks by trimming limbs, grooming grounds, combing beaches and planting flowers and trees.
A complete list of participating Pierce County parks and addresses is available at ParksAppreciationDay.net.
Washington State Parks will also be celebrating, first by offering free vehicle entrance to the more than 100 parks around the state.
The agency also is hosting a number of events, including a cleanup effort in Gig Harbor that includes Kopachuck State Park. Volunteers should meet park staff between 8:45-9 a.m. at the day-use parking lot. The work will run until about noon. The staff recommends participants bring lawn and leaf rakes, loppers, small bypass pruners, flat shovels, round shovels and screwdrivers.
State Parks
Penrose Point hosts ShellFest
Penrose Point State Park will host ShellFest 2017, a celebration of the state’s shellfish heritage, April 30.
Now in its sixth year, the festival showcases the cultural, economic, environmental and recreational importance of shellfish, according to a Washington State Parks news release.
The day will begin with a blessing by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, and include guided beach walks at low tide, a shellfish lunch and live music by the 133rd Army National Guard Band and The Blue Grass Minstrels. There also will be hands-on activities for children.
Taylor Shellfish Farms will provide a shellfish lunch from noon-3:30 p.m. Lunch is free with a suggested donation of $7 per person or $20 per family to benefit the Washington State Parks Foundation.
The event will be from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. April 30. The park is 321 158th Ave. KPS, Lakebay. Admission is free, but a Discover Pass is required for vehicle access to the event.
Compiled by Jeffrey P. Mayor,
jeff.mayor@thenewstribune.com
