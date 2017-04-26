Watch teams compete to be Shuckathon champions at the Hama Hama Oyster Rama

Oyster Rama
What: The seventh annual event is an opportunity to learn about oysters, how they are farmed and life in general along Hood Canal. Money raised at the event aids Hood Canal charities.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Hama Hama Oysters, 35846 N. U.S. Highway 101, Lilliwaup.
What to do: Among the event highlights is the Shuckathon, where teams compete in a relay race by running across a beach to gather oysters and shuck them. Teams are judged on their speed and quality of their work. There also will be tours of intertidal areas led by ecologists and oyster growers. You’ll be able to pick your own oysters and clams, and listen to live music. Food options include chowder, steamed clams and mussels, paella, ramen, oyster sliders and pork sliders. There will be a beer-and-wine garden.
New this year: Los Angeles-based chef Luke Reyes will be teaching an oyster-cooking class 12:30-1:30 p.m. In 2013 Reyes won a “viewers choice” episode of the Food Network’s “Chopped.” He attended last December’s Winter Farm Dinner at Hama Hama Oysters.
Cost: $15 for admission only; $35 for admission and tokens; and $125 for oyster class, admission and tokens.
Information: hamahamaoysters.com.
Jeffrey P. Mayor, jmayor@thenewstribune.com
Comments