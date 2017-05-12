Hiking scenic Jocelyn Hill near Victoria

At Dockton Forest, a group of trails called UFO, Gravel Grinder and Erratic are classified as “easy” and they live up to the billing. The single track is flat, requires minimal technical skills and offers a pair of basic ramps for those who want to take it up a notch. Providing a nice progression from easy to intermediate, Dockton Forest seems like an ideal place to learn or teach the sport. Check out this double-time POV video of Gravel Grinder to UFO and learn more at thenewstribune.com/outdoors