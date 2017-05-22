Is south Puget Sound home to the nicest place in America?

South Puget Sound residents will soon find out if Olympia is the nicest place in America.
Reader’s Digest is holding a national contest to determine the nation’s nicest place, and the state capital is among the early candidates.
The logging town and recreation hub of Darrington is also nominated. In a press release issued recently by the magazine, it describes Darrington as “where the whole town came together to rescue victims of the deadliest landslide in U.S. history.” The March 22, 2014, landslide killed 43 people and destroyed a section of state Route 530.
The magazine’s crowd-sourced contest is accepting nominations for three more weeks.
Ballard, Leavenworth and South Whidbey Island are also nominated.
“The idea for ‘Nicest Places’ was simple. At a time when half the country seems to be unhappy with the other half, why not honor the best of who we are?” said Bruce Kelley, editor of Reader’s Digest. “We all know places where neighbors help one another in good times and bad and where strangers always feel welcome. Reader’s Digest wanted to celebrate those places that embodied that community spirit and remind us that there is still kindness in the world.”
