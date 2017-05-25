3 dead, 8 injured in early morning wreck near George

Three people were killed and at least eight were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle collision in Grant County, according to the local Sheriff’s office.
An SUV with only a driver collided with a full-size van at about 4:30 a.m., accordng to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The van rolled several times and ejected several passengers.
Three people in the van died at the scene and the other passengers were injured and transported to local hospitals by ambulance or helicopter. The condition of the SUV driver was not included in the initial statement released by the Sheriff’s office. All of the people involved are believed to be adults.
Adams Road near the Frenchman Hills Road, the site of the accident, will be closed most of the day while officials investigate the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
