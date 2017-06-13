Puget Sound area fishing report for June 13

SALTWATER
Point Evans, Clay banks (Tacoma): Salmon fishing has been on the slow side. Some success has been found trolling and some success with jigging. Dogfish are beginning to populate the waters. The most popular method to catch fish has been trolling with spoons, per the staff at Point Defiance Boathouse Marina.
Puget Sound: Local beaches (Narrows Park, Purdy, Kopachuck) have been fishing well. Fishing near Olalla and the Hood Canal has also yielded success. Top bait includes chum fry patterns, gurglers, shrimp imitations and chum babies. Sea-run cutthroat and resident coho are among the fish being caught, per the staff at Gig Harbor Fly Shop.
Tacoma-Vashon (marine area 11): Lots of King Salmon in the northern region near Dolphin Point area.
LAKES
Chelan: Kokanee fishing in the lower basin has been popular. The bar on Lake Chelan is heating up for Mackinaw. Fishing at depths of 60 feet in the lower basin with wedding rings and mini quid rigs with corn-scented and Pro Cure's Bloody Tuna have gotten Landlocked Sockeye, per an email sent by Joe Hymer of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
American: Up until Monday, rainbow trout fishing was successful in 13 of the past 16 days. Three men had caught more than 100 rainbow trout ranging from 13-19 inches during the 16-day span, David Anderson of Bill’s Boathouse said. When asked what was working, the three men said, “Perseverance and exuberance.” Green, yellow or pink Power Eggs have yielded the most success.
Silver: Garlic Power Bait eggs have been working well to catch rainbow trout, most of which are 10-12 inches, some are 14-16 inches. Bass are being caught on spinner baits. Color pattern of bait hasn’t had any effect, per Bill Kenney of Henley’s Silver Lake Resort.
Goose Lake: “The road from Willard to Goose Lake is reportedly snow free,” Hymer said in an email. “The cutthroat are big and beautiful! We will also plant the derby fish from Goldendale on Friday, June 23 – 1,500 rainbows and some broodstock!”
RIVERS
Green: Hit and miss for Steelhead.
Skykomish: Good fishing in Reiter Pond area for summer-run steelhead, which have been caught by jigging a float with a little bit of sand shrimp, per staff at Auburn Sports and Marine.
Walls: Fair number of nice Chinook downstream to the confluence with Snohomish. There have been king salmon up to 27 pounds being caught in that area, which is expected to continue through July.
Yakima: Good amount of rainbow and cutthroat trout have been caught recently. Popular lures include green or gray caddis nymphs, orange or purple stonefly nymphs, and dry flies and stimulating patterns, such as lightning bugs. Average length of captured fish is approximately 10-14 inches. Best times include midday for subsurface fishing and late afternoon for dry fly fishing.
Comments