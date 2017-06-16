Outdoors

June 16, 2017

Fishing report: Crab season set to start this weekend

By Terrence Holmes

On Friday, crab season opened up in marine areas 4 (Neah Bay), 5 (Sekiu) and 11 (Tacoma/Vashon Island). Hood Canal will open up next week.

Most of the other areas will open up for recreational crab fishing July 1.

A 9 pound Walleye was caught in Crab Creek this past week, along with a big bluegill out of the dunes. The MarDon has been a great place to catch an assortment of fish.

LAKES

Spanaway:​​ ​Good​ ​place​ ​for​ ​fishing​ ​in​ ​recent​ ​weeks. Rainbow​ ​ranging​ ​from​ ​10-15​ ​pounds​ ​mostly trolling​ ​with​ ​a​ ​worm​ ​on​ ​a​ ​wedding​ ​ring.​ ​For​ ​still​ ​fishing​ ​anglers​ ​are​ ​using​ ​a​ ​worm​ ​with​ ​a marshmallow.

Harts:​​ ​Mostly​ ​crappie​ ​fishing​ ​with​ ​a​ ​bobber​ ​and​ ​the​ ​crappie​ ​jig.​ ​If​ ​you​ ​are​ ​fishing​ ​for​ ​trout,​ ​power bait​ ​or​ ​a​ ​marshmallow​ ​with​ ​a​ ​worm​ ​is​ ​recommended.

Mineral:​ Anglers​ ​are​ ​reaching​ ​their​ ​limits​ ​on​ ​the​ ​boats​ ​and​ ​docks.​ ​The average​ ​fish​ caught ​range​ ​from​ ​14-16​ inches.​ ​Green,​ ​orange,​ ​or​ ​red​ ​Power​ ​Eggs​ ​with​ ​3​ ​½ to​ ​4​ ​ft​ ​liters.

RIVERS

Auburn​ ​sports​ ​and​ ​marine:​ ​​Not​ ​many​ ​fish​ ​around​ ​because​ ​of​ ​the​ ​water​ ​conditions.​ ​If​ ​you’re​ ​a bait​ ​fisherman​ ​them​ ​sand​ ​shrimp​ ​are​ ​the​ ​best​ ​way​ ​to​ ​go.​ ​Also,​ ​Spinners​ ​or​ ​spoons​ ​for​ ​are​ ​being used​ ​for​ ​hardware.

Verle’s​ ​sports​ ​center:​​ ​Steelhead​ ​has​ ​been​ ​good​ ​lately.​ ​​ ​Anglers​ ​are​ ​using​ ​Spinners​ ​or​ ​​ ​jigging​ ​in the​ ​deep​ ​holes.

Yakima:​​ ​Fishing​ ​has​ ​been​ ​good​ ​here​ ​for​ ​Rainbow​ ​trout.​ ​Running​ ​them​ ​three​ ​or​ ​four​ ​feet​ ​under​ ​a bobber.​ ​Eating​ ​up​ ​size​ ​14-16​ ​lightning​ ​bugs.

Skykomish:​​ ​Steelhead​ ​fishing​ ​has​ ​been​ ​going​ ​well​ ​for​ ​anglers.​ ​Some​ ​trolling​ ​with​ ​herring​ ​or wedding​ ​rings.

Skagit:​ ​​Sockeye​ ​should​ ​pick​ ​up​ ​soon​ ​in​ ​the​ ​area.​ ​Make​ ​sure​ ​to​ ​check​ ​the​ ​boundaries​ ​on​ ​for available​ ​areas.

SALTWATER

South Sound: Chinook salmon are being caught and they're trolling near Quartermaster Harbor, Point Dalco, the girl scout camp area and the Claybank area. They're trolling between 120-150 feet deep with flashers and spoon combinations. Chinook are also being caught near Point Evans by jigging. In area 13 there has been success with blackmouth fishing. Most anglers are trolling with herring.

North Sound: July 16th in area 9 crabbing will open up. So far, There hasn't been much activity in the salt water areas.

Gig Harbor Fly Shop: Good fishing around Olalla and Fox island for Sea-run cutthroat trout. They are going for chum fries,chum babies, sea run buggers and gurglers. Ranging anywhere from 16 to 24 inches long.

