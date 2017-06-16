Fishing report: Crab season set to start this weekend

On Friday, crab season opened up in marine areas 4 (Neah Bay), 5 (Sekiu) and 11 (Tacoma/Vashon Island). Hood Canal will open up next week.
Most of the other areas will open up for recreational crab fishing July 1.
A 9 pound Walleye was caught in Crab Creek this past week, along with a big bluegill out of the dunes. The MarDon has been a great place to catch an assortment of fish.
LAKES
Spanaway: Good place for fishing in recent weeks. Rainbow ranging from 10-15 pounds mostly trolling with a worm on a wedding ring. For still fishing anglers are using a worm with a marshmallow.
Harts: Mostly crappie fishing with a bobber and the crappie jig. If you are fishing for trout, power bait or a marshmallow with a worm is recommended.
Mineral: Anglers are reaching their limits on the boats and docks. The average fish caught range from 14-16 inches. Green, orange, or red Power Eggs with 3 ½ to 4 ft liters.
RIVERS
Auburn sports and marine: Not many fish around because of the water conditions. If you’re a bait fisherman them sand shrimp are the best way to go. Also, Spinners or spoons for are being used for hardware.
Verle’s sports center: Steelhead has been good lately. Anglers are using Spinners or jigging in the deep holes.
Yakima: Fishing has been good here for Rainbow trout. Running them three or four feet under a bobber. Eating up size 14-16 lightning bugs.
Skykomish: Steelhead fishing has been going well for anglers. Some trolling with herring or wedding rings.
Skagit: Sockeye should pick up soon in the area. Make sure to check the boundaries on for available areas.
SALTWATER
South Sound: Chinook salmon are being caught and they're trolling near Quartermaster Harbor, Point Dalco, the girl scout camp area and the Claybank area. They're trolling between 120-150 feet deep with flashers and spoon combinations. Chinook are also being caught near Point Evans by jigging. In area 13 there has been success with blackmouth fishing. Most anglers are trolling with herring.
North Sound: July 16th in area 9 crabbing will open up. So far, There hasn't been much activity in the salt water areas.
Gig Harbor Fly Shop: Good fishing around Olalla and Fox island for Sea-run cutthroat trout. They are going for chum fries,chum babies, sea run buggers and gurglers. Ranging anywhere from 16 to 24 inches long.
