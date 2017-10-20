Popular roads closing at Mount Rainier National Park as storms dump snow, rain

Mount Rainier National Park is closing roads as rain and snow fall and more storms approach.
The Sunrise, Paradise Valley and Mowich Lake roads are closed for winter, the park announced. The park closed Stevens Canyon Road on Thursday evening and will keep the road closed through the weekend. It is schedule to close for the season on Oct. 30.
“The recent rain and snow storms could make driving hazardous in the park,” Park Superintendent Randy King said in a statement released by the park. “Please drive carefully and watch for rocks and debris that may have fallen onto the road.”
The park determines each morning if the road to Paradise will be open above Longmire. Closures are announced on its Twitter feed. Friday morning, the park announced at 9:20 that the road was open. Traction tires and tire chains were advised. Starting Nov. 1, all vehicles in the park will be required to carry tire chains or state-approved traction devices.
The National Weather Service predicts snow and rain with strong winds through the weekend at the park. A flood watch is in effect for Saturday and Sunday.
Craig Hill
