Crystal Mountain Ski Resort says it’ll open some lifts Wednesday

Fresh snow means Crystal Mountain Ski Resort will open three lifts Wednesday.
The resort announced The Discovery, Chinook Express and Forest Queen Express lifts will now run daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
They’re hoping to open Rainier Express, Green Valley and the Mount Rainier Gondola by Friday if the incoming storm delivers on its promise of 1-3 feet of powder.
“Unfortunately the strong winds have blown a lot of the snow that has been falling off the upper ridges so we still need just a little more snow to open the upper mountain,” Crystal officials wrote on its website.
On Thursday, the ski area reported a snow depth of 10 inches at the base and 18 inches near the top.
