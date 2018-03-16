Movement of Mount Rainier’s glaciers caught on time-lapse video

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 122 What you need to know about August's solar eclipse Pause 108 Scared of heights? This zippy zipline course may be the antidote 60 Hiking Rattlesnake Mountain East Peak 52 Hiking scenic Jocelyn Hill near Victoria 24 Alpental crowd doesn't want the ski season to end 143 Mountain bike ride on Beginner trails at Vashon Island's Dockton Forest 36 Mountain bike ride on Mr. Hyde at Vashon Island's Dockton Forest 179 Checking out new Vashon Island mountain bike trails 58 West Hylebos Wetlands 107 Hiking Lake Serene and Bridal Veil Falls Video Link copy Embed Code copy

This 65-frame time lapse video comprises the 7:00 am view of the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers from Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Monday, September 11, 2017 from the Camp Schurman webcam. (Note that there are several frames during this time that are missing). The time lapse reveals many interesting features of the glacier, including opening and closing crevasses, zones of different speeds on each glacier, melting of the latest year's winter snow accumulation, rock falls, avalanches, and many more. It is through time lapse videos like this that we can truly see the dynamic nature of glaciers as rivers of ice. Courtesy of Mount Rainier National Park

