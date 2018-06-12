Baby moose, dog become instant friends

Shannon Lugdon, of Wallagrass, Maine said her dog Leo has become friends with a wild moose, estimated to be just six days old.
Shannon Lugdon / Facebook
Don't panic! Tips for surviving a rip current

Living

Don't panic! Tips for surviving a rip current

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.

Whale 'bumps' into Ocean City fishing pier

Outdoors

Whale 'bumps' into Ocean City fishing pier

Troy Bickle captured video of a whale bumping into Ocean City fishing pier in Maryland while on a fishing trip. The whale can be seen swimming close to the pier and slightly bumping it before swimming away.