Baby moose, dog become instant friends

A U.S. Navy team rescued a group of Boy Scouts from the summit of Mount Baker Monday morning, June 4 after the foursome got lost in poor visibility and dug a snow cave for shelter overnight, when temperatures dropped below freezing.
Seeing a wild animal in the backcountry can be an incredible experience. But knowing how to behave in an encounter might make all the difference. Experts at Denali National Park in Alaska provide tips for encounters with bears, wolves, and moose.
Life can be a little scary, especially when you're a fawn trying to navigate a road as a car approaches. Jessie Larson of Bremerton shot this touching footage of the mother's rescue after turning off her car to ease their concern.
Disease cases from mosquito, tick and flea bites more than tripled in the U.S. from 2004 to 2016, with tick-borne illness seeing the most dramatic increase. The CDC says many local health departments lack the tools to protect people.
Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.
A pod of five humpback whales was spotted Thursday, May 3 in Semiahmoo Bay. They were feeding about a mile and a half off the coast of White Rock, B.C. -- just across the U.S.-Canada border from Blaine, Washington.
Troy Bickle captured video of a whale bumping into Ocean City fishing pier in Maryland while on a fishing trip. The whale can be seen swimming close to the pier and slightly bumping it before swimming away.