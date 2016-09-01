Campers can enjoy a fire in western Washington this holiday weekend

Campfires are once-again allowed in designated campgrounds in western Washington, just in time for the Labor Day weekend.
Recent rains and cooler temperatures prompted the state Department of Natural Resources to reduce campfire restrictions west of the Cascade Mountains on lands protected by DNR effective Friday (Sept. 2), according to a news release.
The campfire prohibition continues on DNR-protected lands across eastern Washington. The statewide ban on other outdoor burning, such as debris burning, also continues.
Those choosing to have a campfire in allowed areas should:
▪ Use an approved or provided fire pit only; don’t create a new one.
▪ Keep the campfire small.
▪ Keep plenty of water and a shovel nearby.
▪ Never leave the campfire unattended.
▪ To extinguish a campfire, drown it with water, mix ashes, scrape partially-burned sticks and logs, and alternate drowning and mixing until cold. A campfire too hot to touch is too hot to leave.
Individual jurisdictions may have their own continued campfire bans. Check local restrictions, campground signs or with campground hosts before starting a campfire.
For current information on burn restrictions, call 800-323-BURN or visit DNR’s webpage showing fire danger and burning restrictions by county: www.fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/. For a description of activities prohibited by the burn ban, go to www.dnr.wa.gov/burn-bans.
