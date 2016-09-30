Anglers can keep hatchery coho caught in western portion of MA 13

Recreational anglers will be able to keep hatchery coho caught in just the western portion of Marine Area 13, south of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, when the area reopens Saturday (Oct. 1). The demarcation line runs from the southernmost point of Devil’s Head at the southern end of Key Peninsula to the eastern boundary of Tolmie State Park. West of the line, the daily limit is two salmon, but anglers must release all wild chinook and wild coho. East of the line, the limit is two, but anglers must release wild chinook and all coho. Check the regulations for other details.
State and tribal co-managers agreed enough hatchery coho were returning to Squaxin Island Tribe’s net pens to allow anglers to keep hatchery coho caught in the western portion of the area, while not increasing impacts on wild coho or chinook.
LAKES
Clear (Pierce): The kokanee and trout fishing has been slow.
Potholes: The walleye fishing is starting to improve thanks to cooler water temperatures. A spinner and worm fished as deep as 45 feet has been effective. People are finding schools of large yellow perch in water 20-50 feet deep. The bass fishing remains very good.
Washington: The coho action has been fair. Recent reports show people catching coho off Kirkland and Moss and Yarrow bays. Best bite has been in the morning, although some fish are being caught in the evening. Most fish have been found about 55 feet down, within 5-10 feet of the bottom.
RIVERS
Chehalis: The state is allowing anglers to keep wild chinook jack salmon (less than 24 inches long) and coho jack salmon (less than 20 inches long) through Dec. 31. This is allowed from the mouth (U.S. Highway 101 bridge) to the state Route 6 bridge near the town of Adna. The chinook and coho runs are better than expected, allowing for the change.
Cowlitz: The fishing for chinook has been fair to good. The steelhead fishing has been good as well, especially in the Blue Creek area.
Satstop: The state is allowing anglers to keep wild coho jack salmon through Dec. 31. The change covers the river from the mouth to the Bridge at Schafer State Park and the ADA designated fishing area from 400 feet below Bingham Creek Hatchery dam upstream to the dam.
Skagit: People can fish for coho now through Nov. 30 on the river from the mouth to the Cascade River Road Bridge in Marblemount. The Cascade River also is open to coho fishing from the mouth to Rockport Cascade Road bridge.
Snohomish: The river is open for coho fishing through Sunday and then again Thursday through Oct. 9. Fishing will be allowed from the mouth (at the Burlington-Northern Railroad bridges) upstream to confluence of the Skykomish and Snoqualmie rivers. It includesall channels, sloughs and interconnected waterways, but excludes all tributaries. Check for other restrictions.
SALT WATER
Clams: A second round of testing of razor clams show that marine toxin levels at Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks remain below the safety threshold as the first dig of the season approaches Oct. 14. While tests at Long Beach are just below the threshold, the state said it will do more testing before making a decision as to whether this beach will open.
North Sound: There seems to be plenty of hatchery blackmouth around the San Juan Islands. A Silver Horde Tailwagger in the Irish creme pattern trolled behind a flasher has been effective.
Westport: As warm water keeps pushing toward the Northwest, the tuna fishing offshore seems the best it has been all season. The best action has been with live bait.
Contributors: State Department of Fish and Wildlife, salmonuniversity.com, Mike Meseberg of MarDon Resort, northwestfishingreport.com, washingtonflyfishing.com.
