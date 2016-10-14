Storms make weekend fishing, clamming conditions dangerous

If the forecast is accurate, this might not be the best weekend to be on the water. Seriously consider your safety before going fishing as rising rivers will pose a risk to anglers. The Puyallup River, for example, was flowing Friday morning at 8,950 cubic feet per second and rising. Normal flows are about 1,500 cfs. Out on the coast, very large waves will be a threat to those digging for razor clams this weekend.
LAKES
American: Anglers are hooking a good number of yellow perch. Look for schools in water 10-30 feet deep.
Clear (Pierce): The lake is producing a mix of kokanee and rainbow trout. Anglers are reporting the kokanee seem to be larger, but there are fewer fish overall compared to last year. Trolling with a pink dodger and a green hoochie has been producing strikes.
Washington: The fishing for coho remains steady, just not red hot. Trolling a dodger and a hoochie in green has been effective. The action remains good off Hunts and Yarrow points.
RIVERS
Dungeness: The river, from the mouth to the hatchery intake pipe at river mile 11.3, will open to fishing for hatchery coho Sunday and run through Nov. 27. An in-season run update shows enough coho have returned to meet the hatchery broodstock needs and allow for a sport fishery. All wild coho and all other salmon must be released.
Green: Drifting eggs have been the best method for hooking coho. The action, however, has been inconsistent.
Puyallup: The river is finally opening for recreational salmon and trout fishing Sunday and running through Dec. 31. Because of low returns of chinook and coho, anglers will be able to keep only chum salmon. For more details on specific regulations, including a closure within 400 feet of the mouth Clark Creek, go to wdfw.wa.gov/fishing.
Yakima: Small nymphs, such as a chartreuse copper John, have been most productive on sunny days, while cloudy days have been seeing hatches of mayflies midday. Or you can fish with streamers, although in a smaller size, in the big runs in the middle of the river.
SALT WATER
Clams: The first razor clam dig of the season opened Friday. The storms approaching the coast will make conditions dangerous, with waves expected to reach 30 feet high during the weekend. With the dig taking place at night, the danger is increased. Here is the schedule of opening and low tide times: Friday (Oct. 14), 5:55 p.m.; 0.2 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis, Mocrocks; Saturday, 6:42 p.m.; -0.6 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis, Mocrocks; Sunday, 7:28 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Twin Harbors, Copalis, Mocrocks; Monday, 8:16 p.m.; -1.4 feet; Twin Harbors; Tuesday, 9:04 p.m.; -1.4 feet; Twin Harbors; and Wednesday, 9:55 p.m.; -1.1 feet; Twin Harbors. Long Beach and Kalaloch will be closed. Go to thenewstribune.com/outdoors for the season outlook.
Fly fishing: Beach anglers are hooking a good number of coho in Marine Area 13 (Olympia). Remember, only the western portion of the area is open to the keeping of coho. Check the state fishing regulations for the details.
North Sound: To keep the season open and reduce the number of encounters with endangered wild chinook, the state is reducing the daily limit for salmon anglers in Marine Area 7 (San Juan Islands). Anglers will be able to keep one hatchery chinook from Monday-Oct. 31 and Dec. 1-April 30. All coho and wild chinook must be released.
South Sound: Some anglers in the Boston Harbor area have been catching a few coho, according to state creel sampling.
Contributors: Red’s Fly Shop, Gig Harbor Fly Shop, state Department of Fish and Wildlife, National Weather Service, Gig Harbor Fly Shop, northwestfishingreports.com.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
