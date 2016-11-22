Fishing report for Nov. 22

LAKES
American: David Anderson of Bill’s Boathouse says few fishermen have been on the lake, but those heading out have caught perch and a few trout. Last week there was a report of anglers catching kokanee. The lake was also due to be stocked by the state.
Black: Each fall, the state stocks several lakes with rainbow trout in an attempt to make Black Friday an ideal day to go fishing. This Thurston County lake is among the South Sound lakes stocked this year. “This is a great reason to skip the malls, avoid the stress, and enjoy a fun day on the water with family and friends,” said Larry Phillips, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife inland fish program manager.
Bradley: Stocked last week with 30 large rainbow trout.
Fort Borst Park Pond: This Lewis County fishing hole is closed through Thanksgiving while it is being stocked with trout.
Long: The state has stocked this lake for its Black Friday promotion.
Offut: Stocked in recent weeks by the state.
Scanewa: Last week, Tacoma Power workers released 730 coho adults and 119 jacks above Cowlitz Falls Dam.
Spanaway: Bud Herlitzka of Spanaway Lake Boathouse said wind and choppy water kept anglers off the water Tuesday morning. However, worms seem to be doing the trick when it’s calm. Anglers are catching rainbows off the dock using worms with a noodle. Boaters are using worms with a 4-foot leader to catch rainbows. Browns are biting at the north end of the lake near the swimming area. Perch are also biting on worm. Fly fishermen are catching rainbow.
Spencer: This Mason County lake is among those the state stocked for Black Friday.
South Lewis County Park Pond: Closed through Thanksgiving while the state stocks the pond for Friday fishing.
Tanwax: The state stocked this with trout so that it would be primed for fishing starting Friday.
Washington: Cutthroat action is good. Trolling is producing the most bites.
SALT WATER
Razor clams: The state on Tuesday approved a three-day dig at Twin Harbors beginning Saturday after tests showed clams are safe to eat. The beach will be open after noon, with the best digging an hour or two before low tide. The low tides will be: Saturday, 4;47 p.m., 0.5 feet; Sunday, 5:24 p.m., 0.2 feet; and Monday, 5:59 p.m., -0.1 feet.
South Sound: The Point Defiance Boathouse Marina staff reports squid fishing is inconsistent but decent for those who are patient. Salmon fishing is open south of the Narrows bridges and has been productive around Green Point, Fox Point and Wollochet Bay.
North Sound: “If you want to stuff something different than a turkey this thanksgiving you can go catch some squid,” said Mike Chamberlain of Ted’s Sports Center in Lynnwood. Squid fishing is good from docks around Edmonds and points south and should stay hot into January, Chamberlain said. Blackmouth are also biting.
Hood Canal: Anglers are catching lots of chum at the Hoodsport hatchery. A state creel check Saturday showed 51 anlgers landed 149 chum.
RIVERS
Bogachiel: Probably your best bet for landing steelhead, Chamberlain said.
Cispus: Last week, Tacoma Power released 354 coho adults and 47 coho jacks near Yellow Jacket Creek.
Cowlitz: Last week, Tacoma Power recovered 3,030 coho adults, 249 jacks, 27 fall chinook adults, 15 summer-run steelhead adults, one winter-run steelhead and 27 cutthroat at the hatchery separator. The agency released 473 coho adults and 31 coho jacks at Packwood’s Franklin Bridge.
Green: Action has been spotty.
Hoh: Opened Monday for salmon and hatchery steelhead fishing.
Kennedy: Chum fishing was on the slow side last weekend.
Nisqually: Closed to recreational fishing due to concerns of a low winter chum return.
Tilton: Last week, Tacoma Power released 597 coho adults, 43 coho jacks, 25 fall chinook adults, and four cutthroat at Morton’s Gust Backstrom Park.
