Trout fishing has been good on both sides of the Cascades

LAKES
Moses: If you find yourself over on the eastside, you might want to try perch fishing here. Anglers have been doing well, with some landing their limits. Most people are still fishing with worms off the bottom of the lake.
Offut: The action has been good for the few people fishing from docks. The best method has been fishing with pink or white Power Eggs on a 3-foot leader. A good number of the fish are in the 16- to 18-inch range.
Roosevelt: The rainbow trout fishing has been good to very good, with some anglers catching their limit. According to reports, some fish are weighing around 5 pounds. Some anglers reported having success trolling Kekeda Tackle Co. flies in orange and black.
Spanaway: Dock anglers are having better success, including some fish measuring 18-22 inches. Worms and marshmallows fished off the bottom on a leader 3-4 feet long have been producing strikes. Some fish are eating bugs near the surface.
RIVERS
Cispus: During the past week, Tacoma Power employees released 120 coho adults and 10 coho jacks into the river upstream of the mouth of Yellow Jacket Creek near Randle, and they released 346 coho adults and nine coho jacks at Franklin Bridge in Packwood.
Cowlitz: The action has been slow on the river in the last week. According to a state report, 20 bank anglers were checked and they had just two adult coho and had released one.
Skykomish: The fishing for steelhead has been spotty. Purple seems to be the preferred color for jigs, flies and plugs.
Snoqualmie: The river, as well as portions of Tokul Creek, Tolt River and Raging River will close Friday to fishing for trout and other game fish. The closure is to protect the return of hatchery early winter-run steelhead to the Tokul Creek Hatchery. The low return is due in part to no smolt being released in 2014-15.
Tilton: Last week, Tacoma employees released 331 coho adults, 13 coho jacks, two fall chinook adults, two cutthroat trout and one winter-run steelhead into the river at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton.
Yakima: Swinging or retrieving baitfish patterns has been effective recently. The river flow, measured at Untanum, is close to its typical flow of 1,000 cubic feet per second.
SALT WATER
North Sound: Only a handful of salmon were counted over the weekend during state creel checks, but it made for the best action in Puget Sound.
South Sound: The action in Marine Area 12 was slowed by the poor weather conditions, especially the high winds. State creel checkers Friday through Sunday contacted just nine anglers at seven locations and no one had caught a salmon. Point Gibson and Fox Point are good places to try, trolling with your gear close to the bottom in water 120-150 feet deep. Squid fishing off local docks has been fair. The Point Defiance Boathouse is holding a squid fishing derby Saturday.
Contributors: State Department of Fish and Wildlife, The Evening Hatch, northwestfishingreport.com, Art Tachell at Point Defiance Boathouse, Bud Herlitzka at Spanaway Lake Boathouse.
