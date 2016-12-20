State announces its proposed clam dig schedule for early 2017

SALTWATER
North Sound: John Albertson of Ted’s Sports Center in Lynnwood says anglers could have luck catching blackmouth near the San Juan Islands. Crabbing has been OK, but not many are battling the poor weather to set their pots. Squid fishing is also slowing down.
Razor Clams: On Monday, the state announced its planned dates for digs through February and a familiar beach is back in the rotation. The state plans to allow digging at Kalaloch Beach for the first time since 2012 on Jan. 8-9. The beach, located in Olympic National Park, has been closed to digging because of a low number of clams.
All proposed digs are dependent upon marine toxin levels. High levels of toxins canceled several digs over the past 18 months. Long Beach and Twin Harbors are not on the proposed schedule because of high toxin levels.
“As soon as testing indicates the clams at Long Beach or Twin Harbors are safe to eat, we’ll announce digs there,” Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager, said in a prepared statement.
For more information on proposed early 2017 digs, visit wdfw.wa.gov.
South Sound: The Point Defiance Boathouse Marina staff says anglers are catching fish in the Southworth area. Most are having luck trolling with a flasher and spoon or hoochie. Marine Area 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island) remains closed to salmon fishing.
LAKES
American: David Anderson of Bill’s Boathouse said action remains slow. Few anglers have been on the lake. “I think everybody is shopping,” he said.
Harts: Rainbows and crappie have been biting for those willing to brave the cold.
Lacamas: This Clark County lake was stocked last week with nearly 10,000 rainbow trout.
Offut: Anglers using Power Eggs have been catching rainbows from the dock.
Scanewa: Last week, Tacoma Power released 124 coho adults and two jacks above Cowlitz Falls Dam.
Spanaway: Bud Herlitzka of Bill’s Boathouse says a few anglers are catching rainbow trout off the dock using marshmallows and a 4-foot leader. A fisherman lost a large brown trout off the dock recently. Gates to the park close at 3 p.m. during the holidays because of the Fantasy Lights displays.
Washington: Some people are trying for cutthroat. Perch fishing is expected to pick up in January.
RIVERS
Cispus: Last week, Tacoma Power released 82 coho adults and 14 coho jacks near the mouth of Yellow Jacket Creek.
Cowlitz: Action has been slow here and isn’t expected to pick up until January. Last week, Tacoma Power recovered 469 coho adults, 38 jacks, three winter-run steelhead and a cutthroat trout at the Cowlitz salmon hatchery separator.
Humptulips: Steelhead fishing has been slow here and on most rivers in the area.
Tilton: Last week, Tacoma Power released 92 coho adults, 15 coho jacks, a cutthroat trout and a winter-run steelhead at Morton’s Gust Backstrom Park.
Wynoochee: Eggs and shrimp are best bet for catching steelhead.
