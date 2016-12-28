Copalis and Mocrocks will be open for razor clam dig Dec. 30-31

Diggers will be able to seek razor clams on two beach areas Friday and Saturday. The state announced Wednesday morning that marine toxin tests show that clams at Copalis and Mocrock beaches are safe to eat, allowing the dig to proceed.
“Diggers can fill their buckets just in time for the new year,” Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in a prepared statement.
The digging is typically bests one to two hours before low tide, Ayres said. Diggers are reminded that digging is not allowed before noon.
The low tide times are: Friday, 7:22 p.m., -0.4 feet; and Saturday, 7:57 p.m., -0.4 feet.
State law allows people to keep 15 razor clams per day. Diggers are required to keep the first 15 they dig, and each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2016-17 fishing license to dig for razor clams. License options, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
