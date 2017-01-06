Fishing report for January 6: Weekend brings Kalaloch clamming, Eastern Washington ice fishing

SALT WATER
Clams: Kalaloch will open for razor clam digging on Sunday and Monday afternoons. Low tide is 3:11 p.m. Sunday (0.4 feet) and 4:08 p.m. Monday (-0.4 feet). The next proposed dig will be Jan. 13-15 at Copalis and Mocrocks. For more information, visit wdfw.wa.gov.
South Sound: The Point Defiance Boathouse Marina staff says some anglers are catching salmon trolling with flasher and spoon or artificial squid. While Marine Area 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island) remains closed through January for salmon fishing, anglers are having some luck near Southworth, Blake Island, Fox Island, Point Gibson and the mouth of Wollochet Bay.
North Sound: Squid are still being caught from Seattle-area docks. Anglers have had the best luck around the San Juan Islands. Tickets are now on sale for the Olympic Peninsula Salmon Derby in Gardiner.
The fishing derby is Feb. 17-19, and first prize is $10,000. The derby is more than 40 years old and is part of the Northwest Marine Trade Association’s Northwest Salmon Derby Series. Participants are also entered into a drawing for a boat.
Tickets for the February derby are $40 ($42.50 if purchased online). For more information, visit gardinersalmonderby.org.
LAKES
Silver: This Cowlitz County lake was stocked Wednesday with 3,000 rainbow trout.
Spanaway: Fishing has given way to bird watching. Thin layers of ice on the lake are keeping the anglers away but producing the odd sight of birds standing on the ice, said Bud Herlitzka of the Spanaway Lake Boathouse.
Eastern Washington: The Potholes Reservoir is safe for ice fishing, according to MarDon Resort. Lind Coulee has at least seven inches of ice, and anglers are catching perch and walleye, according to a report circulated by the resort. Nearby Soda and Long lakes were also safe for ice fishing this week, according to the resort’s report. Moses Lake has eight inches of ice and is also producing perch and walleye.
RIVERS
Columbia: Anglers have been catching sturgeon in the Bonneville, John Day and The Dalles pools. Jan. 1 was the first day of the creel sampling season for walleye and bass but there was no effort reported according to the state. From the Bonneville Dam upstream to McNary Dam, the state reports 1,680 steelhead were caught and 792 hatchery steelhead were harvested during 10,198 angler trips Aug. 1-Dec. 31.
Cowlitz: The most recent report from the state shows 14 boat anglers kept one steelhead last week. Also, 90 bank anglers kept one steelhead and two coho while releasing a coho.
Kalama: Last week, 72 bank anglers combined to keep two steelhead and release five. Eleven boat anglers had no luck.
Lewis: Creel summaries show that Dec. 26-Jan. 2 there were 51 bank anglers who kept one steelhead and released three others. Seven boat anglers released four steelhead.
Olympic Coast: Some anglers were catching fish last week, with the best luck coming on the Calawah.
Yakima: Frigid conditions are limiting fishing.
HUNTING
Hunters who report their 2016 results for black bear, deer, elk or turkey by Jan. 10 will qualify to win one of five deer and four elk special hunt permits for the fall, WDFW officials announced this week.
The special hunt permits will be valid Sept. 1-Dec. 31.
All hunters, regardless of their success, must file their 2016 report by Jan. 31. For more information, visit wdfw.wa.gov.
Craig Hill: chill@thenewstribune.com
Comments