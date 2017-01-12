Copalis and Mocrocks open Friday for 3-day razor clam dig

A 3-day coastal razor clam dig starts Friday afternoon at Copalis and Mocrocks.
The state approved the dig earlier this week after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat. Digging is typically best about two hours before low tide. Low tide is at 7:17 p.m. Friday (-1.4 feet), 7:59 p.m. Saturday (-1.0) and 8:40 p.m. (-0.4 feet). The beaches are not open to digging before noon on these days.
Diggers must keep the first 15 clams they dig and all diggers 15 and older must have the correct license. The next proposed dig is Jan. 27-31 at Copalis and Jan. 29-31 at Mocrocks.
