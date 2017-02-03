High winds have slowed local saltwater fishing, rain could raise river levels this weekend

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread? Pause

0:50 Former County and Port Commissioner's home destroyed in Sunday fire

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

1:10 Lacey considers sales tax bump to cover road repairs

2:22 Markelle Fultz previews Huskies' matchup vs. UCLA

1:56 Sparks fly at heated competition among top high school welders

1:30 New ownership adds upgrades to Browsers Books

2:19 Veterans Court graduates receive homemade quilts

1:53 River Ridge senior Kelle Sanders signs with Washington State Cougars