High winds have slowed local saltwater fishing, rain could raise river levels this weekend

LAKES
American: The reports from this lake have not been positive in the last week or so.
Chelan: The kokanee fishing remains very good to excellent. Concentrate on the lower portion of the upper basin. Trolling a chrome dodger trailed by an orange Mini Cha Cha baited with cured corn has been very effective.
Sammamish: The action for cutthroat trout has been very good. Some people report having success trolling an orange Wedding Ring tipped with a piece of nightcrawler. The action has been good off Issaquah Creek and around the weather buoy.
Tanwax: The lake has been producing good catches of rainbow trout. Try trolling a red Wedding Ring that’s tipped with a Gulp imitation worm.
RIVERS
Olympic Coast: River levels were dropping this week, but should rise with rain in the weekend forecast. The Hoh and Sol Duc have been producing some decent catches. Anglers report catching more wild than hatchery fish. State creel checks Jan. 27-29 showed 60 anglers on the Sol Duc released 37 wild fish.
Rocky Ford: The desert stream has been producing some large trout for fly anglers. WD-40s in olive, pink or olive scuds, dragonfly nymphs and black mayfly nymphs have been producing strikes, as well as streamers.
Yakima: Much of the river is fishable again, but there is shelf ice at the lower end of the canyon stretch. Nymphing with patterns such as Pat’s stoneflies, San Juan worms and zebra midges has been working, as well as swinging streamers.
SALT WATER
Clams: Tuesday will mark the opening of a six-day razor clam dig. Copalis will be open Tuesday-Thursday, while Mocrocks and Twin Harbors will be open Tuesday through Feb. 12. This will be the first dig at Twin Harbors since late November when marine toxin levels forced the state to close the area to digging. The low tide times during the dig are: Tuesday, 3:53 p.m., -0.1 feet; Wednesday; 4:46 p.m., -0.6 feet; Thursday, 5:33 p.m., -0.9 feet; Feb. 10, 6:16 p.m., -1 foot; Feb. 11, 6:57 p.m., -0.8 feet; and Feb. 12, 7:34 p.m., -0.5 feet.
Fly fishing: People have been catching some resident coho off South Sound beaches. Olive-and-white Clouser minnows and amphipod patterns are working.
North Sound: Last weekend, the fishing was good in the Sequim-Port Angeles area. Fish checkers at the Ediz Hook ramp Sunday counted 40 anglers who had 44 chinook. All told, in a three-day span starting Jan. 27, 79 anglers were checked at that ramp, and they brought in 74 chinook. People have been hooking squid at Seacrest Park in Seattle.
South Sound: Salmon fishing has been very slow by rough water conditions. Typically this time of year, look for fish in water 120-160 feet deep. Try trolling on the outgoing tide with a flasher trailed by artifical squid or a lure such as a Coho Killer. Try to keep your gear within 10 feet of the bottom.
Contributors: State Department of Fish and Wildlife, Ellensburg Angler, northwestfishingreports.com, Red’s Fly Shop, Waters West Fly Fishing Outfitters, washingtonflyfishing.com, Point Defiance Boathouse, Anton Jones of Darrell and Dad’s Family Guide Service.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
