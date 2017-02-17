Three areas will be open for the razor clam dig opening Feb. 23

LAKES
Pass: Fly anglers these days seem to be hooking more brown trout than rainbow trout.
Offut: The warming water has made the trout more active, with a number of 2-pound fish being landed. The action has been better in the earlier part of the day.
Roosevelt: There are reports of bank anglers landing rainbow trout measuring around 16 inches long. They were fishing with Power Bait and marshmallows about 3 feet off the bottom.
Soda: Bill McNeil of Tacoma landed a 31-inch, 10.6-pound walleye out of this eastside lake last weekend.
Spanaway: Some nice rainbow trout are being caught, many measuring 14 inches or longer. Try using worm and a marshmallow on a 2-foot leader.
Spencer: The trout fishing has been good to very good. Bank anglers are using Power Eggs or Power Bait, with a marshmallow.
RIVERS
Columbia: The trout fishing in the upper river, meaning close to the Canadian border, has been very good. Some fish are weighing up to 7 pounds. At Bonneville Dam, the state is reporting the first spring chinook was counted on Feb. 11.
Lewis: Beginning March 1, and until further notice, anglers will have to release all spring chinook they catch. Because of the expected low return of fish to the hatchery, the state wants as many fish as possible to make it there. Fishing for hatchery steelhead will remain open, except for Johnson Creek.
Olympic Coast: It doesn’t seem that the rivers in the Forks area will be an option this weekend. They already are very high and there is more rain in the forecast through late next week. The upper Sol Duc might be an option.
Skookumchuck: Anglers are reporting that poor water conditions are making steelhead fishing difficult.
Wynoochee: This river and the Humptulips might be options, if we don’t get too much rain this weekend. Steelhead anglers were doing well before the last set of storms. Plunking might be the best method with the high water levels.
Yakima: Swinging streamers such as a sculpin and nymphing with size 18 brassies, olive zebra midges and San Juan worms remain the best methods of hooking trout right now.
SALTWATER
Clams: The state has approved a razor clam dig that will open Thursday. Twin Harbors will be open Thursday-Feb. 28, while Copalis and Mocrocks will be open Feb. 24-26. The low tide times will be: Thursday, 4:42 p.m., 0.3 feet; Feb. 24, 5:21 p.m., -0.1 feet; Feb. 25, 5:58 p.m., -0.3 feet; Feb. 26, 6:34 p.m., -0.4 feet; Feb. 27, 7:11 p.m., 0.3 feet; and Feb. 28, 7:48 p.m., 0 feet.
North Sound: Marine Area 9 opened this week. Anglers in Marine Area 8 have been catching some blackmouth. Look for fish holding tight to the bottom in water 90-140 feet deep.
South Sound: Salmon fishing in the area remains slow, with a couple of coho and a chinook reported caught last weekend, according to state creel samples. Trolling the Quartermaster Harbor area at high tide, and the slag pile and the shelf on the outgoing tide would be good places to start. Look for fish holding near the bottom in water 120-150 feet deep.
Contributors: State Department of Fish and Wildlife, salmonuniversity.com, Art Tachell at Point Defiance Boathouse, Red’s Fly Shop, Waters West Fly Fishing Outfitters, northwestfishingreports.com, Offut Lake Resort, Bud Herlitzka at Spanaway Lake Boathouse, Walt Harvey at Verle’s Sports Center.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
