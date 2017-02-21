Rain dampens South Sound fishing; razor clam dig starts Thursday

SALT WATER
Clams: A six-day razor clam dig begins Thursday on the Washington coast. Digging will be allowed on the afternoon tides at Twin Harbors each day and at Copalis and Mocrocks Friday-Sunday. Low tide is at 4:42 p.m. Thursday (0.3 feet), 5:21 p.m. Friday (-0.1), 5:58 p.m. Saturday (-0.3), 6:34 p.m. Sunday (-0.4), 7:11 p.m. Monday (0.3) and 7:48 p.m. Tuesday (0.0).
Hood Canal: A pair of boats departing from Misery Point combined to catch two chinook Saturday. The next day, a pair of boats departing from Pleasant Harbor landed three chinook.
South Sound: The action has been slow, according to state creel reports, which show that Saturday and Sunday 19 anglers departing from Point Defiance and the Narrows Marina combined to catch one coho. A boat surveyed at Solo Point Sunday failed to catch fish. The staff at the Point Defiance Boathouse Marina reports they haven’t seen a legal fish caught this month. Trolling the Wollochet Bay area with flasher and artificial squid might be the best option.
Washington Coast: Recreational bottomfish rules will change when the waters open March 11. The state made the changes to stay within harvest limits adopted by the Pacific Fishery Management Council. The daily rockfish limit will be reduced to seven from 10 in marine areas 1 (Ilwaco), 2 (Westport), 3 (La Push) and 4 (Neah Bay west of the Bonilla-Tatoosh line). In areas 1 and 2 anglers can keep one canary rockfish.
In areas 1, 3 and 4, the daily limit for bottomfish will be reduced to nine, from 12. The 22-inch minimum size for lingcod will be removed in these areas. And, in Area 1, the deepwater lingcod closure’s southern boundary will be moved north 5 miles.
LAKES
Offut: Head out early for the best results.
Roosevelt: Power Bait and marshmallows have worked for landing rainbows.
Spanaway: “It’s been really quiet,” said Bud Herlitzka of the Spanaway Lake Boathouse. Rain is keeping many anglers away. Some are having luck catching fish from the bank using a worm and marshmallow with a 2-foot leader.
Spencer: Anglers have caught trout using Power Bait with marshmallows.
Washington: Perch fishing has been slow, according to multiple reports.
RIVERS
Cispus: Last week, Tacoma Power released 14 coho adults and a winter-run steelhead adult near Yellow Jacket Creek.
Columbia: White sturgeon retention remains open in Bonneville, The Dalles, John Day and McNary pools. Salmonid fishing has been slow. Boat anglers are doing better than bank anglers when it comes to walleye fishing in The Dalles and John Day pools.
Cowlitz: Tacoma Power recovered 28 coho adults and 24 winter-run steelhead adults last week at the hatchery separator.
Lewis: Anglers must release spring chinook starting March 1.
Satsop: Steelhead fishing has been good this month according to a report posted at northwestfishingreport.com.
Tilton: Last week, Tacoma Power released 14 coho adults and seven winter-run steelhead adults at Morton’s Gust Backstrom Park.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
