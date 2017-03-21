State continues to stock area lakes with rainbow trout, while Sekiu is good destination for chinook

LAKES
American: Overall, the fishing has been a slow, but a few rainbow trout are being caught. Trolling a chartreuse, Wedding Ring-style lure behind a rainbow pattern dodger has resulted in some strikes.
Offut: The lake was stocked Monday with 4,400 rainbow trout. The fish weighed about .4 pounds each.
Roosevelt: Fishermen have been finding trout along the shoreline and inlets, where the water is warmer than the main lake. When you find the fish, it hasn’t been hard to catch a limit.
Sacajawea: The Cowlitz County lake was stocked Monday with 3,083 rainbows, each weighing close to .5 pounds.
Spanaway: Trout anglers might want to head to the lake after it was stocked Monday with 4,600 fish. Each fish weighed about .4 pounds. Look for the fish to be holding close to the surface.
Spencer: The trout fishing has been good. Most are still fishing and using Power Bait or worms fished off the bottom. Others are slowly trolling with Wedding Rings tipped with worm for recently planted cutthroat trout.
Tanawax: Rainbow Resort staff said boat anglers at the south end of the lake are catching cutthroat using flies or spinners. Dock anglers are landing rainbows. The resort plans to release 5,000 fish by March 31 and another 10,000 by April 30.
RIVERS
Columbia: Spring chinook catch rates remain low on the lower river. According to the state, anglers made 2,258 trips last week and caught 11 chinook. For sturgeon anglers, the action has been best in the Bonneville and John Day pools. Walleye fishing has been best in the John Day Pool.
Cowlitz: Last week was a decent time for steelhead fishing. A state check of 199 boat anglers show a catch of 41 steelhead, plus two adult spring chinook, while one steelhead was released. Of 124 bank anglers checked, they kept one jack spring chinook and six steelhead.
Olympia Coast: Rivers in the Forks area finally dropped to fishable levels by Tuesday, but the forecast calls for more than 1.5 inches of rain in the next few days.
Tilton: Last week, Tacoma Power employees released 25 winter-run steelhead adults and one steelhead jack into the river at Gust Backstrom Park in Morton.
Yakima: While the water level is still high for this time of year, the river is fishable. San Juan worms are the go-to fly.
Wynoochee: This river and others in the area have been too high for good fishing.
SALT WATER
Clams: Mocrocks will be open Friday and Sunday, while Copalis will be open only Saturday, after the state approved the next razor clam dig. Low-tide times are: Friday, 5:01 p.m., 0.5 feet; Saturday, 5:44 p.m., 0.2 feet; Sunday, 6:24 p.m., 0 feet; and Monday, 7:04 p.m., 0 feet. Plans to open Twin Harbors were dropped when tests showed marine toxin levels on those beaches were above safe levels. The state previously canceled digging at Kalaloch because of a sudden decline in the clam population there.
North Sound: Josh Hupp won last weekend’s Everett Blackmouth Derby with a salmon weighing 12.66 pounds. Eric Nelson took second with an 11.76-pound fish, and Jeff Audet took third with an 11.22-pound chinook. The 353 participants caught 52 blackmouth, weighing an average of 6.97 pounds. There has been good chinook fishing off Sekiu and decent action off Port Angeles.
South Sound: State creel checks of 39 anglers Saturday and Sunday at Tacoma area boat ramps showed they brought in two chinook and two coho. Point Defiance Boathouse staff says action is best in front of the boathouse. Try fishing at 120-160 feet.
Contributors: Everett Blackmouth Derby, Red’s Fly Shop, Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife, northwestfishingreports.com, Ron Adams at Verle’s Sports Center.
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
