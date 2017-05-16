Shrimping allowed 4 hours Saturday on waters south of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge

SALT WATER
Spot shrimp: Marine Area 13 (south of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge) reopens from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Check wdfw.wa.gov for information on other areas. On Wednesday and Saturday, shrimping will be allowed on Hood Canal (9 a.m.-1p.m.) and Discovery Bay (7 a.m.-3 p.m.). Additional dates and times could be added if the quota is not met. A valid 2017-18 license is required to participate in the fishery.
South Sound: The staff at the Point Defiance Boathouse Marina reports ling cod fishing has been decent. South of the Narrows Bridge, where salmon fishing is allowed, anglers are catching chinook by mooching, jigging or trolling near Fox Island, Point Gibson and between Point Fosdick and Wollochet Bay.
Sekiu: On May 12, 65 boat anglers leaving from Olson’s Resort combined to catch 44 ling cod. The 16 anglers leaving from Van Riper’s Resort caught 18 ling cod.
North Sound: Anglers leaving from Cornet Bay had the best luck catching ling cod over the weekend. The San Juans seem to be the best option for ling cod right now.
Halibut: On May 21, Westport, La Push, Neah Bay and Puget Sound Marine Areas 5-10 will be open for halibut fishing. The opening was announced after state officials determined sufficient quota remains for an extra day of fishing. Catch data will be evaluated again after the opening to determine if more fishing days will be added.
RIVERS
Columbia: The fishery scheduled to start Tuesday is delayed because of the slow passage of chinook over Bonneville Dam.
Cowlitz: State counts showed that last week, 105 bank rods kept seven adult chinook while 49 boat rods kept six. Last week, Tacoma Power recovered 110 winter-run steelhead adults, a cutthroat trout, 551 spring chinook adults, 52 spring chinook jacks and 10 summer-run steelhead at the Cowlitz Salmon Hatchery separator. The agency released 122 spring chinook adults and 14 spring chinook jacks at Packwood’s Franklin Bridge.
Kalama: Some anglers are landing chinook from boats and the bank according to state creel reports.
LAKES
American: David Anderson of Bill’s Boathouse says anglers are still doing well fishing from the dock with Power Eggs.
Black: Crappie fishing has been good here of late.
Clear (Thurston): Stocked last week with 6,000 trout from the Puyallup hatchery.
Mayfield: Tacoma Power deposited 4,000 rainbow trout last week.
Mineral: Stocked Monday with nearly 5,400 rainbows.
Mission: The Kitsap County lake was stocked Monday with 870 trout.
Phillips: This Mason County lake was stocked last week with 1,000 rainbows.
Scanewa: Tacoma Power planted more than 175 fish here last week.
Spanaway: Bud Herlitzka of the Spanaway Lake Boathouse says anglers are “limiting like crazy.” He recommends trolling, which should get you your limit in about 1 1/2 hours. Still fishing is slower, but remains good. Herlitzka recommends using Power Bait.
Tanwax: Dave Potter at Rainbow Resort said trout fishing has been good. He suggests trolling with Wedding Rings tipped with a worm or with a perch pattern Kastmaster. Dock fishing with PowerBait Mouse Tails, Power Eggs or worms. On Monday, 1,700 rainbow trout were added to the lake.
Tiger: Stocked last week with more than 1,000 rainbows.
Wildcat: The Kitsap County lake was stocked last week with 1,600 rainbows.
Wooten: Stocked last week with more than 1,500 trout.
Chelan: Anton Jones of Darrell and Dad’s Family Guide Service says kokanee fishing is hot in Manson Bay. Fish are also biting near the state park. Jones recommends trolling with Mack’s Lure Kokanee Pro Wedding Rings and Mini Cha Cha Squidders on a short leader behind dodgers.
Roses: Rainbow action is good, Jones said. He suggests using Pautzke Fire Bait in American Wildfire on a slip sinker rig with a 30-inch leader from shore. In a boat, pull a Mack’s Lure Wedding Ring baited with Pautzke Fire Corn behind a dodger at 17-25 feet.
