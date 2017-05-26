Lakes are stocked and South Sound salmon are biting for Memorial Day weekend

LAKES
Bay: On Tuesday, 2,250 rainbow trout were added to the lake.
Bradley: Stocked last week with more than 1,100 rainbow trout from the Puyallup hatchery.
Drano: Anglers are having luck catching chinook.
Duck: On Monday, this Grays Harbor County lake was stocked with 600 trout.
Jackson: More than 500 rainbows were added to the lake on Wednesday.
Longs Pond: Stocked Monday with 300 trout from the Lakewood hatchery.
Offut: Stocked Monday with 150 rainbows.
Pattison: No lake in Western Washington was stocked with more fish this week. On Wednesday, 5,000 rainbows were added to the Thurston County lake.
Siler Mill: The Lewis County pond received 450 trout Wednesday from the Mossyrock hatchery.
Spanaway: Stocked Monday with 3,800 trout.
Steilacoom: More than 600 trout were added on Wednesday and another 4,000 were added Thursday.
Potholes: As water temperatures rise on the reservoir and the Seep Lakes fishing activity has picked up, according to MarDon Resort. Bass fishing is good near the dunes. Walleye fishing has been fair near the dunes and along the weed lines. Bluegill and crappie are also starting to bite and catfish action is also good.
Roosevelt: State officials announced recently that Lake Roosevelt will open Saturday for sturgeon fishing between the Grand Coulee Dam and the China Bend boat ramp. The fishery is scheduled to last through Sept. 17. The section of the lake between the boat ramp and the Canadian border is scheduled to open Aug. 1-Sept. 17.
SALT WATER
South Sound: The Point Defiance Boathouse Marina staff reports trolling with flasher and spoons is the best way to catch salmon south of the Narrows Bridges. The waters around Anderson and Eagle islands and Point Gibson are recommended. Mooching and jigging has also inspired some bites near Point Gibson. Marina Area 13 (Tacoma-Vashon Island) reopens June 1.
North Sound: Salmon fishing is slow according to state creel reports, but anglers are catching ling cod and halibut near Cornet Bay, Port Townsend and Anacortes.
Sekiu: Anglers are catching halibut and ling cod.
Shrimp: On June 3, Hood Canal will open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for shrimp fishing.
Several marine areas, including the Tacoma-Vashon area, will reopen for coonstripe and pink shrimp fishing on June 1, with a 150-foot maximum fishing depth restriction. The area south of the Narrows bridges is also opening June 1 with a maximum fishing depth restriction of 250 feet.
The daily limit (including spot shrimp) will increase to 120 shrimp on June 1 in marine areas 6 (East Juan de Fuca strait) and 7 (San Juan Islands). The eastern section of area 7 will also open for recreational coonstripe and pink shrimp fishing.
RIVERS
Cowlitz: Boat anglers have fared better than bank anglers, but both are catching chinook.
Kalama: State creel reports indicate the action is slow.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
