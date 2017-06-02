Rivers opening for trout fishing. Free angling weekend coming soon

On June 10-11, anglers can fish and gather shellfish legally without purchasing a license, state officials announced recently.
Also, special endorsements will not be required for Columbia River salmon and steelhead fishing or for using two poles.
"If you haven’t fished in Washington, or want to introduce fishing to someone new to the sport, this is the weekend to get out there," said Steve Thiesfeld, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s inland fish program manager.
Discover Passes won’t be required to park on state land on June 10.
RIVERS
Many rivers around the state open Saturday for trout fishing. Check WDFW regulations for a complete list.
Columbia: For the first time since 2014, anglers will be allowed to keep white sturgeon on the lower river starting Monday, the state announced this week. Washington and Oregon officials approved the fishery because of a growing number of legal-size sturgeon over the past three years. Angling will be allowed on the open area (from the mouth to the Wauna power lines near Longview) will be open until 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, June 10, 12, 14 and 17. The daily limit will be one fish, 44-50 inches measured snout to tail fork.
Sturgeon fishing will be allowed June 10 in the Bonneville Pool.
Nisqually: The river is open for fishing upstream from Alder Lake.
Yakima: The lower river is open for hatchery spring chinook fishing.
Skagit: The river opens June 11 for sockeye salmon, the state announced Thursday. The open section will be from Mount Vernon’s Memorial Highway Bridge to the mouth of Gilligan Creek. The daily limit will be 3 sockeye. Night fishing is not permitted.
Sol Duc: Weekend prospects are promising at this and other Olympic Peninsula rivers.
SALT WATER
South Sound: The Tacoma-Vashon Island area opened for salmon fishing Thursday and the Point Defiance Boathouse Marina staff says action was quiet. The waters between Point Dalco and the Girl Scout Camp fared better than the Clay Banks. For the best chance of catching fish troll with flasher and spoon at a depth of 120-155 feet.
North Sound: Marine areas 5-10 will be open Sunday for halibut fishing.
Washington coast: Ling cod are biting on the coast according to multiple reports. Rock fish have also been biting. Halibut fishing will be allowed Sunday in marine areas 3 (La Push) and 4 (Neah Bay).
LAKES
Black (Pacific): Stocked Tuesday with 800 rainbow trout.
Pattison: Stocked with more than 20,000 trout over the past two months.
Spanaway: Well stocked in recent weeks.
Snag: This Pacific County lake was stocked Tuesday with 500 trout.
Swift: More than 51,000 trout were planted in the Skamania County reservoir on Tuesday.
Walker: The lake near Black Diamond was stocked Wednesday with 2,000 rainbows.
