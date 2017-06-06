Fishing report: Recreational halibut fishing to open Saturday

Halibut fishermen, get ready.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced recreational halibut fishing is opening Saturday in the Puget Sound (Marine areas 5-10), Neah Bay (Marine area 4) and La Push (Marine area 3).
Catch data will be evaluated following Saturday to determine if a big enough quota remains for additional fishing days in the north coast and Puget Sound. If so, the next potential fishing day would be June 17.
Point Defiance Boathouse Marina: Salmon fishing is open in areas 11 and 13. Fishing has been productive during the past couple of days. Fish as big as 14 pounds and as low as 5-6 pounds have been caught. Trolling, flasher and spoons, mooching and jigging have been effective methods.
Puget Sound Fly Co.: Fishing has been good out of Lake Munn. Cutthroat fishing in the sound has been good. Fish are looking to put on post-spawn weight. There’s some good warm-water fishing, muskies.
North Sound: The Skykomish River opened June 1 for hatchery Chinook salmon and hatchery steelhead. Have been doing well in Reiter ponds and getting good numbers. Ranging from 6-7 pounds for smaller ones, up to the mid-teens for the larger ones.
Edmonds Pier in area 9 (only area open for salmon fishing off the pier) is getting a few Chinook off the pier with weights in the mid-teens.
There have also been reports of salmon in Cascade River and the upper Skagit River between Rockport and Marblemount.
Gig Harbor Fly Shop: There has been success fishing for sea-run cutthroat, which have been biting on chum fries, especially in the Hood Canal area.
Auburn Sports and Marine: Prominent fishing has been seen in Marine Area 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island) and local lakes. There has been success under the Narrows Bridge in area 13.
“They got blackmouth swimming through that place, they got resident Coho swimming through that place, which I’ve been catching those more than the blackmouth and cutthroat.” Both flies and spoons have been working underneath the bridge. For fly-fishing, a good lure combination is a brown- or black-headed wooly bugger.
American Lake: Results have been slow despite the beautiful weather. People fishing off the dock haven’t seen much success.
Spanaway Lake: A lot of limits on rainbow trout caught in about 60-90 minutes.
Trolling on the top 4 feet of water. For lures, anything shiny has been effective. Limits have come in sizes ranging from 10-15 inches, but once in a while a 3-pounder comes along. Power bait with a marshmallow and a four-foot leader has led to success. Brown trout are little on the slow side.
Henry’s Silver Lake Resort (Pierce): Many have caught their limits within a couple of hours. This week’s winning combination has been white marshmallows and white PowerBait. The rainbow trout have been mostly 10-12 inches, with a few being 12-16. Bass fishing is starting to pick up.
Mineral Lake: Success has been found fishing off the bottom of the lake with a 4-foot leader with power eggs. Fish being caught have weighed about 1 pound, but one 9-pound, 8-ounce fish was caught a few weeks ago.
Comments