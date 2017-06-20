Fish report: Shad are bountiful at Bonneville Dam

Bonneville Dam is the place to be for shad.
Joe Hymer of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Monday’s count of 1,344 shad kept and 64 released by 126 anglers was the third-largest on record since 1946.
“Fishing off the Washington Bank just below Bonneville Dam has been excellent,” Hymer wrote in an email. “Some groups of anglers had close to a hundred fish when sampled. Fish are reported to be good-sized...
“More shad were counted yesterday in a single day than the total annual counts in all but 3 years from 1946-1977.”
SALTWATER
Puget Sound: Salmon fishing has been a little slow and scattered without many fish in one area, per the staff at Point Defiance Boathouse Marina, where a few salmon have reportedly been caught. Other reported salmon areas include Pt. Evans, Gig Harbor Shore Line, and clay banks (Tacoma). Large tides are expected this weekend, which typically don’t bode well for fishing.
Titlow Park side of the Narrows Bridge: Sea-run cutthroat fishing has been good in the Sound, per the staff at Puget Sound Fly Co. in Tacoma. The sea-run cutthroat have been caught at an average length of 10-18 inches. Best practices to catch them include a tube fly called “shock and awe.” Casting and stripping them quickly is the most effective technique lately.
Tulalip bubble (off Tulalip Bay): Solid king salmon fishing, with one 34-pounder being caught a couple of weeks ago. Many others range in the middle to upper teens.
Edmonds Pier: Continuing to put out a few king salmon. “I wouldn’t say that it’s hot and furious, but the guys who are going down and putting in the time are getting fish there,” staff at Ted’s Sports Center in Lynnwood said.
LAKES
Reiter Pond: Slight decrease in steelhead fishing, but it’s still fairly consistent, per the staff at Ted’s Sports Center in Lynnwood.
Stevens: Kokanee fishing has been slow.
Cavanaugh: Better kokanee fishing with a five-fish limit.
RIVERS
Skykomish: Solid king salmon fishing in the main Skykomish.
Yakima: Although not as many large rainbow trout have been caught as last year, there’s a good amount of average-sized fish, per staff at Red’s Fly Shop. There have been quite a few small, 6- to 10-inch fish, with a handful of larger ones ranging from 16-18 inches. Small mayfly nymphs, mayfly dries, caddis nymphs and caddis dries have been effective in catching rainbow trout.
