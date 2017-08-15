Cooler weather means better fishing opportunities

LAKES
Alder: There have been reports of good catches of crappie, as well as some trout. The fish have been holding 20-30 feet deep.
Baker: While the number of people fishing the lake has dropped, the action remains fair to good. The best action is at the upper end of the lake, with the fishing holding 25-45 feet down, said Mike Chamberlain at Ted’s Sports Center.
Black: The lake is producing good catches of rainbow trout and catfish. Trolling with a worm-tipped lure has been effective.
Long: The largemouth bass action has been good. One angler reported catching one fishing weighing 4 pounds, 9 ounces. He was fishing in shallow water with a black Senko plastic worm.
Washington: The perch fishing has been fair to good, especially in the Renton area. People also reporting catching crappie, smallmouth bass and some catfish. A few cutthroat trout also are being caught.
RIVERS
Entiat: Anglers will be allowed to keep unclipper chinook salmon from one hour before sunrise Friday through Sept. 30. The state said the rule change covers the river from the mouth (railroad bridge) to boundary marker(s) about 1,500 feet upstream of the Upper Roaring Creek Road Bridge, immediately downstream of the Entiat National Fish Hatchery. The reason is to avoid summer chinook from competing with protected native spring chinook.
Puyallup: The river opened Tuesday and anglers are reporting catching some pink salmon. Check the regulations for closures.
Yakima: The action was slowed over the weekend by a weather front moving through the area. People are catching trout with low-riding stonefly patterns, as well as caddis adults and emergers, according to the staff at Ellensburg Anglers
SALT WATER
North Sound: A mix of coho and pink salmon are being caught. The Point No Point and Shilshole areas were good for coho over the weekend, while pinks are being caught throughout the area, as well as in the Strait of Juan de Fuca.
Ocean: Anglers fishing out of Ilwaco average more than a salmon a person, based on creel reports. From Aug. 7-Sunday, 7,052 anglers caught 1,667 chinook and 5,578 coho. That was the best catch of coho so far this summer, but also means anglers have caught 79 percent of the area’s quota. Coho also dominated the catch for anglers fishing out of Westport.
South Sound: One can’t describe the fishing as red hot, but there is a definite improvement. There were 77 anglers checked at the Point Defiance Boathouse Saturday, and they brought in 14 coho and 12 pink salmon. Jon Tachell won the 22nd annual Puget Sound Anglers-Gig Harbor Salmon Derby Saturday, landing an 18-pound, 8 ounce fish. Just two ounces separated the next three anglers: Fianna Hopkins (16-3), Ken Wikstrom (16-2) and Justin Drotz (16-1).
Jeffrey P. Mayor: 253-597-8640
Comments