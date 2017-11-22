Clammers hit the low-tide line as they search for razor clams on the beach near Grayland State Park on Feb. 17, 2015.
Clammers hit the low-tide line as they search for razor clams on the beach near Grayland State Park on Feb. 17, 2015. Tony Overman Staff file, 2015

Fishing

State approves evening razor clam dig for four beaches

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

November 22, 2017 12:40 PM

A four-day razor clam dig allowing access to four beaches was approved Wednesday by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The dig starts Dec. 1 at Copalis. Digging will also be allowed Dec. 2 and 4 at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Mocrocks and Dec. 3 at Long Beach Twin Harbors and Copalis.

Digging is allowed after noon with low tides at 4:42 p.m. on Dec. 1, 5:29 p.m. on Dec. 2, 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 7:02 p.m. on Dec. 4. State officials urge diggers to carry a lantern. The best digging usually occurs an hour or two before low tide.

Those 15 or older must have a license to harvest razor clams. Licenses are available at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov.

Another dig is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 31. January and February digs have not yet been scheduled.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

  Comments  

