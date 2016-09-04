Bears claim C Eric Kush, CB Cre'von LeBlanc off waivers

The Chicago Bears have signed tight end Logan Paulsen and claimed center Eric Kush and cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc off waivers.
Offensive lineman Cornelius Edison, defensive back Demontre Hurst and tight end Khari Lee were waived on Sunday to make room on the roster.
Paulsen played in 75 games for Washington over five seasons, finishing with 79 receptions for 801 yards and six touchdowns. But he missed last year with an injury and was released on Saturday.
Kush also was cut Saturday after appearing in seven games with the Rams last season. LeBlanc, an undrafted rookie out of Florida Atlantic, played 141 snaps and had an interception for New England during the preseason, but was released by the Patriots over the weekend.
The Bears also signed six players to their practice squad, including former Harvard tight end Ben Braunecker and wide receiver Daniel Braverman, a seventh-round pick in this year's draft out of Western Michigan.
