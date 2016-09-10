LEADING OFF: Tillman-Verlander highlights Sunday matchups

A look at what's happening all around the majors today:
---
BIG GUNS
With their teams competing for an AL wild-card berth, the Orioles' Chris Tillman (15-5) and the Tigers' Justin Verlander pitch against each other in Detroit. Verlander has made 11 consecutive quality starts (six or more innings and three or fewer runs allowed), the longest stretch of his big league career. Tillman has been on the disabled list since Aug. 21 because of right shoulder bursitis.
PRIME TIME
Jack Arrieta (16-6) starts for the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night at the Houston Astros and Mike Fiers (10-6), Arietta will be making his first career appearance against the Astros, the only team other than the Cubs he has not pitched against.
PRESSURE POINT
The Toronto Blue Jays would tie Boston for the AL East lead with a win against Clay Buccholz (6-10) on Sunday, when Anibal Sanchez (13-2) starts for the hosts against the Red Sox. Sanchez allowed two home runs Tuesday in a 7-6 loss at the Yankees, matching the total in his previous 10 outings.'
SWEEPING?
On a season-high, seven-game winning streak, the New York Yankees try for their second straight series sweep when Luis Cessa (4-0) makes his fifth big league start. Tampa Bay's Matt Andriese (6-7) is 0-7 with a 6.11 ERA in his last 15 games, eight of them starts.
