Missing hiker from Texas found dead in Chaffee County

2:43 Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Russell Wilson's ankle is... Pause

3:15 Chris Petersen on Monday after Idaho

3:01 Seahawks' Russell Wilson on ankle: "It's a little sore, but I'll be all right"

2:41 Seahawks' Doug Baldwin on Russell Wilson: "I told him to suck it up"

1:09 Michael Bennett after Seahawks' opening win

2:05 Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson's ankle: "We'll see"

2:43 Olympia 49, Rogers 7: Scott Gunther rushes for 4 TDs as Bears roll

1:02 Capital Cross Country Invitational Meet 2016

2:29 Prep football: River Ridge scoots by Steilacoom in 2A SPSL clash

2:14 Russell Wilson on Seahawks' opener, RBs, Miami's D-line