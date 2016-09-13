Radio announcer makes best call for an NFL play you couldn’t see on TV

Think about some of the great calls by announcers in sports history and what comes to mind?
“Do you believe in miracles? Yes!” or maybe “The Giants win the pennant! The Giants win the pennant!”
Well, add this one:
“He runs to the 50, he runs to the 40. The guy is drunk, but there he goes.”
That’s part of the call from Kevin Harlan, who was working the Rams-49ers game on Monday night. San Francisco won 28-0 in an otherwise forgettable evening. But Harlan, a KU grad who lives in Mission Hills, will long be remembered for this gem of a call when a fan ran on the field.
Deadspin combined Harlan’s call with video by 49ers fan Kyle Madson, a board operator at KHTK radio in Sacramento.
.@Deadspin synched @MadSports8's video from the stands w/ Kevin Harlan's call of a fan running onto the field. EPIC. pic.twitter.com/C9ivYEj4NH— Jessie Karangu (@JMKTV) September 13, 2016
Fox Sports writer Dieter Kurtenbach shared this on Twitter:
Kevin Harlan is a national treasure: pic.twitter.com/CQFjPxkTMX— Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) September 13, 2016
