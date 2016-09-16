Hunter-Reay has been on roller-coaster of emotions this week

Ryan Hunter-Reay said this week has been a full range of emotions with the birth of his third son only hours before his father-in-law was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide.
The former Indianapolis 500 winner is married to Beccy Gordon, and the couple welcomed son, Rhodes Maverick Hunter-Reay, on Wednesday. Not long after, they learned former racer "Baja" Bob Gordon had been found dead alongside his wife in their California home.
Police said Bob Gordon died of a gunshot wound and Sharon Gordon was strangled.
Hunter-Reay said the Gordon family wanted him to proceed to Sonoma Raceway, where IndyCar concludes its season Sunday. Robby Gordon, meanwhile, went ahead with his stadium super trucks event in Costa Mesa this weekend.
Said Hunter-Reay: "This is all around a family of racers. This is what makes our blood flow."
