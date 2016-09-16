Andrew Johnson shot an 8-under 63 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead in the Albertsons Boise Open, putting the bearded Englishmen in position to wrap up a PGA Tour card.
Eighth in the British Open in July, Johnson had 10 birdies and two bogeys to reach 13-under 129 at Hillcrest in the second of four Web.com Tour Finals events.
Three-time PGA Tour winner Scott Stallings and Argentina's Miguel Angel Carballo were tied for second. Stallings had a 65, and Carballo shot 64.
The series features the top 75 players from the Web.com Tour money list, Nos. 126-200 in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings — Stallings was 128th, and Carbello 187th — and some non-members such as Johnson with enough PGA Tour money to have placed in the top 200 in the FedEx Cup had they been eligible.
The top 25 players on the Web.com Tour regular-season money list earned PGA Tour cards. They are competing against each other for tour priority, with regular-season earnings counting in their totals. The other players are fighting for 25 cards based on series earnings.
