After dispute, Panthers’ Mike Tolbert pays $3,900 car repair bill in coins

Consider this a public servant announcement: Don’t ask Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert if he can spare some change.
Evidently, he can.
Tolbert said he paid his $3,900 bill at a Charlotte auto shop in coins this week after a dispute over the services and cost.
The spat played out on social media this week, with Tolbert taking to Instagram to voice his complaint and urge residents to avoid Motion Lab Tuning, located on Nations Crossing Road.
Tolbert said Wednesday he took his 1975 Chevy Caprice convertible to the shop in June to have his old motor switched out with a new one he provided. He said the original quote was $2,700.
But when Tolbert and a friend checked with shop employees Monday on why the work still wasn’t done, the bill had gone up to $3,900.
“I was like, ‘Where’d that come from?’ And they were, ‘Blase’ this, work for this, this and this.’ But my car’s not finished,” Tolbert said. “So we had an argument about that. I tried to pay them with a check. They said we’re not going to take your check because we’re not sure it’s going to clear the bank. I’m like, ‘OK, if that’s what you feel.’ ”
Queen City and surrounding areas!!!! If you need any motor work or anything done to your car I urge you DO NOT I repeat DO NOT go to this place! I was quoted a price and a 10 day completion time frame!!! 2 1/2 months later still not done and upped the price from the original quote! Terrible business and owner! I expected a level of professionalism that I did not receive and the owner expected me to pay more because I'm "a millionaire"!!!! Charlotte be aware they are crooks to the fullest extent!!!
Tolbert said the shop owner told him he could pay with cash or a cashier’s check.
So Tolbert went to a bank and withdrew $3,943.93 in coins and returned to the auto shop.
“They didn’t want to take it. The police officer made them take it,” he said. “I got my car out of there and I’m shipping it somewhere else to get it fixed. It’s not even done.”
The shop had a different version of events, which it posted on the business’ Facebook page. The post claimed Tolbert tried to have the work done for free.
“You might think because he is a professional athlete he would be a fair and ethical person. From the beginning, he attempted to get us to do work for free because he is ‘Mike Tolbert,’ ” according to Monday’s post. “So today, I am disappointed that it came to this, I had to call the police on Mike Tolbert. He and his buddy threatened me. CMPD actually banned him from the property today. They forced him to pay his bill before leaving though.”
Charlotte police say they responded to a complaint about persons making threats around 4 p.m. Monday at Motion Lab Tuning. Officers banned two people – presumably Tolbert and his friend – from the property, but did not file a report because it was a civil matter.
A message left with Motion Lab Tuning was not immediately returned.
Tolbert said he had his car towed his friend’s auto shop.
As to whether he was concerned unloading nearly $4,000 in coins on a local business would put him in a bad light, Tolbert said he didn’t care.
“They wanted to get rude and disrespectful. And I handled it the funniest and simplest way I could,” he said. “I paid them what they asked for. How else can you defend it?”
Comments