MLS Capsules

Lloyd Sam opened the scoring in the 71st minute, Lamar Neagle had a late goal and assist, and D.C. United beat the Columbus Crew 3-0 on Wednesday night for their first two-game winning streak of the season.
D.C. United (9-9-13) remained in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, but moved just two points behind fourth-place Philadelphia. Columbus (7-12-11) is ninth.
Sam used a diagonal run to get to Luciano Acosta's chipped ball inside the box and Sam did a half turn to finish with his left foot. The duo had a give-and-go in the 61st minute, but goalkeeper Steve Clark came out of his area and Acosta's shot went just wide.
Sam was subbed off for Neagle in the 72nd minute.
Neagle finished from distance in the 86th and, four minutes later, Neagle won a long ball from goalkeeper Bill Hamid, dribbled into the box and found Alvaro Saborio near the penalty spot.
ORLANDO CITY 0, TORONTO FC 0, TIE
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto FC regained the Eastern Conference lead with the draw with Orlando City.
It was the third straight draw at BMO Field for Toronto, extending its unbeaten streak to four. Toronto has lost just once in 12 games (7-1-4). But it has not won at home since Aug. 6, going 0-1-3.
Toronto (13-8-10) played the last 20 minutes a man down after Tosaint Ricketts got a second yellow card. Referee Alan Kelly ruled that Ricketts' boot made contact with Uruguayan defender Jose Aja during an attempted bicycle kick. Orlando (7-10-14) had lost its last three matches, giving up four goals in each.
IMPACT 3, EARTHQUAKES 1
MONTREAL (AP) — Matteo Mancosu set up first-half goals from Dominic Oduro and Ignacio Piatti and Montreal beat San Jose to snap a four-game winless streak.
Johan Venegas added a goal in stoppage time for the Impact (10-10-11).
Chris Wondolowski scored for San Jose (7-10-13). The Earthquakes are winless in seven games.
San Jose wasted a chance to tie it at 2 in the 87th when it was awarded a penalty kick after Laurent Ciman fouled Shea Salinas, but Evan Bush dropped to the ground to stop Wondolowski's low shot.
Comments