Saturday's best

STARS
—Deshaun Watson, Clemson, threw for five TDs and 306 yards, including two in the final seven minutes, as the fifth-ranked Tigers rallied for a 42-36 victory over No. 3 Louisville.
—Lamar Jackson, Louisville, accounted for 457 yards and a pair of TDs in the third-ranked Cardinals' 42-36 loss to No. 5 Clemson.
—DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame, threw for a career-best 471 yards and three TDs to help the Irish beat Syracuse 50-33.
—Shock Linwood, Baylor, rushed for 237 yards and a TD in the 13th-ranked Bears' 45-42 win over Iowa State.
—Calvin Ridley, Alabama, had 174 yards and a pair of TDs on 11 catches in the top-ranked Crimson Tide's 34-6 victory over Kentucky.
—Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, accounted for 329 yards and four TDs in the Sooners' 52-46 victory at 21st-ranked TCU.
—Kenny Hill, TCU, threw for 449 yards and five TDs in the No. 21 Frogs' 52-46 loss to Oklahoma.
—Ty Johnson, Maryland, ran for 204 yards and three TDs on seven carries to help the Terps breeze past Purdue 50-7.
—Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State, passed for 392 yards and three TDs to help the Cowboys defeat No. 22 Texas 49-31.
—Derrius Guice, LSU. rushed for a career-high 163 yards and three TDs, leading LSU to a 42-7 victory over Missouri.
—Terrell Newby, Nebraska, ran for 113 of his 140 yards and scored two TDs in the fourth quarter to help the No. 15 Cornhuskers beat Illinois 31-16.
—Davis Webb, California, threw for 306 yards and four TDs in a 28-23 win over No. 18 Utah.
—Brad Mayes, Lehigh, threw six touchdown passes and a school-record 524 yards in a 63-35 win over Yale.
—Dillon Buechel, Duquesne, threw a career-best six TDs and for 393 yards in a 54-35 win over Jacksonville.
—Kegan Moore, Stetson, had eight catches for 151 yards and three TDs in a 31-27 comeback win over Davidson.
—Kerryon Johnson, Auburn, rushed for 146 yards and a pair of scores to lead the Tigers to a 58-7 win over Louisiana-Monroe.
—Devlin Hodges, Samford, threw for 316 yards and four TDs in a 28-26 win over Wofford.
—Malik Earl, Missouri State, had 11 catches for 161 yards and two TDs in a 45-24 win over Indiana State.
—Paris Penn, Portland State, ran for 184 yards and a school-record four TDs as the Vikings defeated Idaho State 45-20.
---
HAIL ROCKY TOP
Tennessee's work on last-second plays couldn't have worked out any better: a Hail Mary that gave the Volunteers their most improbable comeback yet.
Jauan Jennings hauled in a 43-yard pass from Joshua Dobbs on the final play, leaving No. 11 Tennessee with a stunning 34-31 victory over No. 25 Georgia after the Bulldogs appeared to win the game on a long TD pass of their own with 10 seconds remaining.
In all, the teams combined for three touchdowns in the final 3 minutes.
It started with Tennessee recovering a Georgia fumble in the end zone, then Georgia's Jacob Eason tossed a 47-yard touchdown pass to fellow freshman Riley Ridley.
With the Sanford Stadium crowd celebrating like their team had won, Tennessee took the kickoff into position to take one shot at the end zone.
Dobbs hurled a towering pass and Jennings leaped above the scrum to make the catch, sending Tennessee's bench charging onto the field to celebrate.
---
BUCKEYES SPOIL ASH'S RETURN
The talk all week was whether former Ohio State assistant and current Rutgers coach Chris Ash could take advantage of his familiarity with the Buckeyes' defense.
The answer: Forget about it.
The stifling Ohio State defense overwhelmed the Scarlet Knights on the way to methodical 58-0 dismantling at Ohio Stadium.
J.T. Barrett broke the school record for career touchdown passes with the third of his four TD tosses, and the surging Buckeyes gave Ash a rude welcome in his return to The Horseshoe after spending the past two seasons as a co-defensive coordinator there.
No. 2 Ohio State's superb defense never allowed the Scarlet Knights to penetrate deeper than the Ohio State 38 yard line. Barrett has 59 career TD passes.
---
NUMBERS
0-Points allowed by No. 13 Baylor in the fourth quarter this season.
3-Blocked extra points by Oklahoma State in 49-31 win over No. 22 Texas, matching a school record.
5-Interceptions by Virginia in its 34-20 victory over Duke, matching the school record .
31-Straight games with a TD by Coastal Carolina's De'Angelo Henderson, extending his Division I record . He also eclipsed 4,000 career yards to become the Buccaneer's all-time leading rusher.
200-Career victories by Miami coach Mark Richt after the No. 14 Hurricanes beat Georgia Tech 35-21.
