MLS Capsules

Brad Evans scored on a penalty kick in the 81st minute and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Sunday night in a game where both teams finished with 10 players.
The Sounders (13-13-5) have won four straight and are fifth in the Western Conference in the race for six playoff spots. The Whitecaps (9-15-8) were eliminated from playoff contention.
Evans earned the penalty when his cross struck sliding Vancouver defender Jordan Harvey's arm in the Whitecaps' box. Evans beat past goalkeeper David Ousted to the middle of the net.
Pedro Morales scored on a penalty kick for Vancouver (9-15-8) in the 25th minute, and Osvaldo Alonso tied for Seattle in the 39th.
Morales was ejected by referee Ricardo Salazar in the 53rd for an elbow to the head/throat area of Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan. Evans was sent off in the 84th minute for what appeared to be an attempted head-butt on Whitecaps defender David Edgar.
IMPACT 1, ORLANDO CITY 0
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Dominic Oduro scored in his second straight game, Evan Bush had his sixth shutout of the season and Montreal beat Orlando City to move into fourth place in the Eastern Conference.
Montreal (11-10-11) has won two in a row and sits a point ahead of fifth-place D.C. United. Orlando (7-11-14) was eliminated from playoff contention.
Oduro scored in the 56th minute when he used the outside of his right foot to beat goalkeeper Joe Bendik on breakaway. Six minutes prior, Ignacio Piatti had a one-on-one opportunity but he had a heavy touch near the 18-yard box and Bendik came out of his area to deny it.
