South Puget Sound high school sports roundup for Oct. 11

VOLLEYBALL
Top Performer: Hannah Pukis, Bellarmine
Earned 3 aces, 24 digs, 10 kills and 26 assists in match against Puyallup
Puyallup 3, Bellarmine 1: Hannah Pukis put forth a strong effort in her three ace, 24 dig, 10 kill and 26 assist performance against the Vikings on Monday.
However, it just wasn’t enough to overcome.
The Vikings snagged a rare win away from the Lions after they forced a fourth game in the match. However, Tot Utley’s 11 kills and 15 digs helped lead Puyallup to win that decisive fourth game and the match.
Bellarmine’s McKenzie Schwan also had four aces, 17 kills, and 19 digs.
North Thurston 3, Central Kitsap 2: In a very close matchup between the Rams and Cougars, it was North Thurston’s Olivia Fairchild’s 19 kills, and nine blocks that really helped seal the deal.
Capital 3, Yelm 1: The Cougars’ Elise Meath finished her night with 32 digs and went 8/8 serving to help quell the Tornadoes and earn the road victory.
Orting 3, River Ridge 1: Tatum Tripp had 13 assists, three aces and five kills while Marin Sasaki finished with six kills, five aces and 23 digs. Both players came up big for the Cardinals win at home against the Hawks.
Tumwater 3, Black Hills 0: The T-Birds continue their undefeated season by earning another victory on the road behind Kennedy Croft’s 14 kills, two aces and 16 digs, and Maddie Pilon’s 31 assists and two aces.
Emerald Ridge 3, Sumner 0: Jayden Mullen went all out for the Jaguars to give them the edge as she compiled 27 assists, 12 digs, and three blocks in the win over the Spartans.
GIRLS SOCCER
Top Performer: Emily Walsh, Wilson
Scored four goals in a game against Mount Tahoma.
Wilson 9, Mount Tahoma 0: Emily Walsh of the Rams nearly scored half of her teams goals on Monday as she netted four of the nine.
Coming in succession, Walsh scored in the 30th, 55th, 65th and the final goal of the match in the 72nd minute.
Doing her part in the victory was goalkeeper Olivia Swenson, coming up with two saves in the match to preserve the shutout.
Federal Way 3, Thomas Jefferson 2: The Raiders made a valiant effort to come back in the second half with goals scored by Hailey Still in the 51st and 78th minute of the match.
However, the Eagles’ three first half goals were too much to overcome as they held on for the victory.
Central Kitsap 3, North Thurston 1: Lauren Hudson’s two goals for the Cougars in the 32nd minute and the 78th minute was all the difference they needed to win.
White River 3, Franklin Pierce 1: The Hornets’ Annabelle Hall earned a goal and an assist on the night as they downed the Cardinals at home.
Steilacoom 3, Eatonville 0: The Sentinels escaped on the road from the Cruisers with goals from Tatyana Johnson, Megan Todar and Taylor Crawford.
Gig Harbor 7, Capital 0: A two goal performance from Leahi Manthei, Alyssa Gray and supportive play from Carolyn Merrick were what the Tides needed to continue their undefeated season.
Kentwood 0, Kennedy Catholic 0: In a stalemate matchup between the Lancers and the Conquerors, it was the goal keepers in Jaclyn Seifert (Kennedy) and Hannah Roberts (Kentwood) that shined.
BOYS GOLF
Top performer: Cooper Franklin, White River
Shot an even-par 35 against Foss.
White River 49, Foss 11: Cooper Franklin’s even-par 35 performance helped down the Falcons, while earning him his fifth medalist distinction of the year.
Lakes 58, Mount Tahoma 14: Tyler Wicke’s four-over-par 39 round for the Lancers was more than enough to defeat the T-Birds at Meadow Park.
Bonney Lake 54, Lincoln 13: Panther teammates Rayce Spoor and Eric Hughes shared the medalist title as their six-over-par 42 day at Allenmore sealed the win.
BOYS TENNIS
Top performer: Blake Wilcox, Garrett Merz, and the doubles team of Murphy/Neill
Defeated their opponent in straight sets in a match against Bonney Lake.
Stadium 5, Bonney Lake 0: There is shutting down your opponent, and then there is what Stadium did on the tennis court Tuesday..
The Tigers boys tennis team has been perfect in league play and they continued that trend by not only having Blake Wilcox and Garrett Merz defeat their opponents in straight sets, but even the doubles team of Murphy/Neil didn’t drop a set.
In fact, the Tigers as a whole only gave up seven sets in the entire match against the Panters.
Bellarmine 5, Graham-Kapowsin 0: Kane Vu and Bennett Morrison dropped only one set between both of them as the Lions defeated the Eagles.
Emerald Ridge 3, South Kitsap 2: After splitting the singles matches, the Jaguars’ doubles teams was able to snag the victory after the team of Yi and Kwon came back after losing the first set 5-7 to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.
Puyallup 3, Curtis 2: Both Jonathan Carlson and Tony Jacinto won their matches for Curtis, but Puyallup's’ doubles teams swept the final three matches to take home victory.
GIRLS GOLF
Top Performer: Emma Johnson, Bethel
Shot a 7-over-par 44 against Spanaway Lake.
Bethel 73, Spanaway Lake 37: Emma Johnson is a force on the links as she led the Braves to their ninth win on the season, downing the Sentinels. In the process, Johnson won her 10th medalist distinction of the year, earning the title in every match she has played this year.
Lakes 68, Mount Tahoma 6: Lila Ridge came to play in her match against the T-Birds and it shows as she earned the medalist distinction for the eighth time this year.
Bonney Lake 60, Lincoln 10: The Panthers’ Gabby Jones put in a 18-over-par 55 to help take the victory over the visiting Abes.
Steilacoom 9, River Ridge 1: Despite a low scoring matchup, the Sentinels’ Isabella Byers earned her fourth medalist distinction on the year with a 28-over-par 64 performance at the Home Course.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Top performers: Taylor Kabacy, Kaycee Simpson and Ashlea Liljar, Stadium
Kabacy and Simpson made state qualifying time in the 200 IM, while Liljar qualified in the 100 breast in a match against Wilson.
Stadium 130, Wilson 56: Kaycee Simpson and Taylor Kabacy both qualified for the 200 IM event in the state finals in their meet against the Rams.
The pair of Tigers finished first and second respectively, with Simpson at 2:13.55 and Kabacy .13 seconds after. Also qualifying for the Tigers was Ashlea Liljar in the 100 breast event, as her time of 1:08.20 earned her a spot at the King County Aquatic Center.
Lindbergh 108, Steilacoom 83: Despite not coming home with the win, the Sentinels’ Emily Forbes came home with a state qualifying time of 57.39 in the 100 meter freestyle.
